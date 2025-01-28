The 5th edition of the HUE (Handling Unexpected Emergencies) workshop was an insightful event dedicated to our senior citizens from the Neighborhood Community.

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 28: The 5th edition of Manipal Hospital Old Airport Road's flagship workshop series, Handling Unexpected Emergencies (HUE), successfully brought together over 150 caregivers, and elderly individuals to discuss the critical aspects of managing health emergencies in the elderly population on January 25th 2025.

With the theme, 'Navigating Emergencies in the Golden Years with Preparedness and Precision,' this edition of HUE aimed at addressing the unique challenges faced by those aged 70 and above. With an emphasis on early recognition, timely response, and optimal remediation, the workshop provided a comprehensive approach to emergency preparedness, ensuring that the elderly and their caregivers are better equipped to handle health crises safely and effectively.

Dr. Manish Rai, Zonal Director at Manipal Hospital Old Airport Road, addressed the gathering at the beginning of the event and stated, "At Manipal Hospital, we believe in not just extending life, but enhancing its quality by ensuring that our elderly population and their caregivers are well-equipped to handle unexpected health situations. Today's workshop is about making that preparedness a reality, with a clear focus on early recognition, appropriate response, and optimal care."

Dr. A Sivagnanam, HOD & Consultant - Paediatric Emergency and Program Director of HUE, also spoke passionately about the principle behind HUE, stating, "Recognize early, respond aptly, and remediate optimally" - the guiding philosophy that has steered over 30 workshops since HUE's inception in 2017.

Dr. Anoop Amarnath, Consultant - Geriatric Medicine, Manipal Hospital Old Airport Road, led the first session, focusing on nine common ailments that can escalate quickly into emergencies for the elderly. The session covered critical topics such as blood sugar management, urinary and bowel issues, falls, dehydration, nutrition, brain health, routine blood work, and polypharmacy. He also spoke about practical prevention strategies such as correction of malnutrition with diet optimization, and integrating technology for health monitoring, for instance the use CGM (continuous glucose meter).

Dr. Amarnath encouraged caregivers to be vigilant about subtle health changes and emphasized the need for regular monitoring. "I would rather see you at a conference for emergency preparedness than in the emergency room," Dr. Amarnath humorously remarked, urging caregivers to proactively manage these conditions to prevent life-threatening emergencies.

Dr. Satyanarayana Mysore, Chairman, HOD & Consultant - Pulmonology Lung Transplant Physician and Sleep Medicine, Manipal Hospital Old Airport Road, took the stage to share insights on respiratory health in the elderly and the significance of lung function in aging adults and how managing conditions like asthma, COPD, and respiratory infections can optimize the elderly's quality of life. He spoke on how age-related changes in lung health, including senile emphysema and sleep disorders, could lead to severe complications if not managed properly. "Act early, live wisely, and breathe easy," Dr. Mysore advised, urging the elderly population to adopt preventative measures like annual flu vaccinations and regular check-ups.

Dr. Mysore also focused on:

- The importance of recognizing late-onset asthma and ensuring that elderly patients follow prescribed treatment regimens.

- The need to screen for lung malignancies and other respiratory issues, as early detection can prevent complications.

- Practical advice on managing COPD and preventing exacerbation of symptoms.

Dr. Pramod Krishnan, HOD & Consultant - Neurology, Epileptology & Sleep Medicine, Manipal Hospital Old Airport Road, focused on the critical issue of cognitive decline in aging adults. He addressed the difference between simple forgetfulness and more serious conditions like dementia, emphasizing that early identification and intervention are key to slowing down progression. "Don't retire, rewire and refire," Dr. Krishnan quoted Bernard Kelvin Clive, highlighting the importance of mental stimulation and an active lifestyle in preserving brain health.

Key takeaways included:

- Cognitive Screenings: How regular screenings for early signs of dementia can help prevent cognitive decline from worsening.

- Mental Exercises: The importance of keeping the brain engaged with memory games, learning new skills, and maintaining social interactions.

In his insightful session, Dr. Ranjan Shetty, HOD & Consultant - Interventional Cardiology, Manipal Hospital Old Airport Road, brought attention heart health in aging. He highlighted the unique cardiovascular risks faced by the Indian elderly population, with heart disease occurring a decade earlier than in the Western population. He stressed the importance of addressing high blood pressure, high cholesterol, obesity, diabetes, lack of physical activity and other risk factors early on. "In India, heart disease strikes at least a decade earlier than in Western countries," Dr. Shetty pointed out. "Managing these risk factors effectively can significantly improve the elderly's heart health." He focused on Lifestyle changes to reduce cardiovascular risk, including diet, exercise, and medication adherence.

Dr. Mabel Vasnaik, HOD & Consultant - Emergency Medicine, Manipal Hospital Old Airport Road, highlighted the importance of the "Golden Hour" in medical emergencies. She stressed how essential it is to respond quickly, particularly in cases like strokes, heart attacks, and severe falls. "Being prepared can save lives," Dr. Vasnaik remarked, urging caregivers to maintain a well-organized medical kit, have emergency contact numbers handy, and be familiar with the symptoms of critical conditions such as strokes.

In the final session, Dr. Vyjayanthi Bonanthaya, HOD & Consultant - Psychiatry, Manipal Hospital Old Airport Road, closed the session with a crucial discussion on the mental well-being of elderly individuals. She shared how caregivers can identify mental health issues such as depression, anxiety, and cognitive disorders, and the importance of addressing these concerns alongside physical health. "Mental health is as crucial as physical health," Dr. Bonanthaya stated, emphasizing that both the elderly and their caregivers need support to maintain emotional well-being.

Interactive Workstations: After the sessions, participants were invited to take part in hands-on interactive workstations that focused on:

1. Mobility Support: Techniques to enhance movement and prevent falls

2. Nutrition: Addressing deficiencies and tailoring diets for the elderly

3. Cognitive Well-being: Screening for cognitive health and providing early interventions

The workshop concluded with a resounding message of preparedness, collaboration, and continuous learning. Dr. Gnanam reinforced the core philosophy of HUE: "Recognize early, respond aptly, and remediate optimally," showcasing Manipal Hospitals commitment to the health and well-being of the elderly.

