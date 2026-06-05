Business News | Hangyo Ice Creams Inaugurates State-of-the-Art Manufacturing Facility at Tirupati

PRNewswire

Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 5: In a defining milestone that reflects its inspiring journey from humble beginnings to becoming one of South India's most admired ice cream brands, Hangyo Ice Creams Pvt Limited proudly inaugurated its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility at Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh, on 21st May 2026.

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- From Humble Beginnings to a New Era of Excellence

With an impressive production capacity of 100,000 litres per day, the newly inaugurated facility marks a transformational phase in Hangyo's growth story and reinforces the company's commitment towards innovation, quality, operational excellence, sustainability, and nation-building through industrial development.

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The grand inauguration ceremony was held in the divine and auspicious presence of Parama Poojya SHRIMAD VIDYADEESHTEERTHA SWAMIJI of Shree Samsthan Gokarn Parthagali Jeevottam Math, whose blessings added profound spiritual significance to the occasion.

The event was honoured by the esteemed presence of the Chief Guest, Sri. T. G. Bharath, Hon'ble Minister for Industries & Commerce and Food Processing, Government of Andhra Pradesh, alongside several distinguished dignitaries and public representatives from the State of Andhra Pradesh.

Distinguished Guests of Honour

The inauguration ceremony was graced by the presence of:

- Sri. Bojjala Venkata Sudhir Reddy: Hon'ble Member of Legislative Assembly, Sri Kalahasti Constituency- Sri. Arani Srinivasulu: Hon'ble Member of Legislative Assembly, Tirupati Constituency- Sri. Pulivarthi Venkatamaniprasad (Nani): Hon'ble Member of Legislative Assembly, Chandragiri Constituency- Sri. Gali Bhanu Prakash: Hon'ble Member of Legislative Assembly, Nagari Constituency- Sri. Dr. Kalikiri Murali Mohan:Hon'ble Member of Legislative Assembly, Putalapattu Constituency- Sri. Chiranjiv Choudary IFS: Principal Secretary to Govt, Food Processing, Industries and Commerce Dept Government of Andhra Pradesh- Sri. Sameer Shroff: Co-founder and Managing Director Faering Capital, Mumbai- Sri. T.V. Mohandas Pai: Corporate Leader & Philanthropist, Bengaluru- Sri. Prakash Pai: Founder & Managing Director, Puzzolana Group, Hyderabad- Sri. Vinayak Pai: Managing Director and CEO, Tata Projects, Mumbai- Sri. Shailendra Shidhaye: Business Head, Medium Enterprise Group, Axis Bank, Mumbai- Sri. Sushant Shetty: Executive Director, DBS Bank, MumbaiThe event also witnessed the proud presence of the Board of Directors of Hangyo Ice Creams Pvt Limited:

- Sri. Dinesh R Pai - Founder & Executive Chairman- Sri. K. Ullas Kamath - Vice Chairman- Sri. Pradeep G Pai - Founder & Managing Director- Sri. Jagadish R Pai - Founder & Executive DirectorSenior leadership members, business associates, distributors, industry stakeholders, employees, and well-wishers gathered to celebrate this historic occasion for the company.

A Journey Rooted in Passion and Perseverance

What started as a modest entrepreneurial vision with a strong belief in quality and consumer trust has today evolved into a brand cherished by millions of families across India. Founded in Karnataka, Hangyo has steadily built a legacy based on innovation, premium quality products, ethical business values, and a relentless passion for delighting consumers.

Over the years, Hangyo has emerged as a symbol of trust and excellence in the frozen dessert industry, continuously introducing innovative offerings while strengthening its distribution and manufacturing capabilities across markets.

The inauguration of the Tirupati facility represents not merely an expansion in infrastructure, but the realization of decades of hard work, commitment, resilience, and the unwavering support of customers and partners.

A World-Class Manufacturing Facility

Spread across a modern industrial setup, the Tirupati manufacturing plant has been developed with advanced technology and global-quality production standards to meet the rapidly growing consumer demand across India.

The facility features:

- Advanced automated production systems- Modern cold-chain and storage infrastructure- Stringent food safety and quality-control mechanisms- Energy-efficient and sustainable operational practices- Scalable production capabilities to support future growthWith a manufacturing capacity of 100,000 litres per day, the facility is expected to significantly strengthen Hangyo's supply chain network while enhancing operational efficiency and product availability across existing and emerging markets.

The plant is also expected to generate substantial direct and indirect employment opportunities, thereby contributing to the economic and industrial development of Andhra Pradesh.

Blessings and Vision for Growth

Addressing the gathering, Parama Poojya SHRIMAD VIDYADEESHTEERTHA SWAMIJI blessed the initiative and appreciated the company's values-driven journey.

"It gives immense happiness to see an organisation grow with dedication, discipline, humility, and a commitment towards society. Enterprises that create opportunities, empower people, and operate with values contribute meaningfully to the progress of the nation. I bless the entire Hangyo family and pray for continued prosperity, harmony, and greater success in the years ahead."

Speaking on the occasion, T. G. Bharath, Hon'ble Minister for Industries & Commerce and Food Processing, Government of Andhra Pradesh, lauded Hangyo's investment in the state and highlighted the importance of industrial growth in strengthening regional development.

"The inauguration of this world-class manufacturing facility by Hangyo Ice Creams is a significant milestone for Andhra Pradesh's industrial and food processing sectors. Investments of this scale create employment, encourage economic activity, and strengthen the state's manufacturing ecosystem. We welcome and appreciate companies like Hangyo that are committed to innovation, quality, and long-term development."

Leadership Reflections

Sri. Dinesh R Pai - Founder & Executive Chairman, Hangyo Ice Creams Pvt Limited, expressed heartfelt gratitude to consumers, channel partners, employees, distributors, suppliers, and stakeholders who have contributed to the company's remarkable growth journey.

They reiterated that the new facility stands as a testament to the brand's vision of continuous innovation, uncompromising quality, and delivering joyful experiences to consumers across generations.

The company also reaffirmed its commitment towards sustainable growth, customer satisfaction, community engagement, and creating world-class products proudly made in India.

Building the Future

As Hangyo continues to expand its footprint across the country, the inauguration of the Tirupati facility marks the beginning of a new chapter defined by scale, innovation, and ambition.

From its humble roots in Karnataka to establishing one of the most advanced ice cream manufacturing facilities in the region, Hangyo Ice Creams Pvt Limited continues its inspiring journey with the same passion, values, and entrepreneurial spirit that laid its foundation years ago.

The Tirupati plant stands not only as a symbol of industrial growth, but also as a reflection of Hangyo's enduring vision -- to create happiness, build trust, and serve generations with quality and excellence.

About Hangyo Ice Creams

Founded in 1997 by the visionary Pai brothers in, Hangyo began its journey with Softee Ice Cream in the coastal city of Mangaluru. What started as a local favorite has today grown into one of India's top 15 Ice cream brands and is among the top 67 Indian Minicorns delighting customers across Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Kerala, and Goa. With state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Udupi, Uttara Kannada and Tirupati, Hangyo is known for its unwavering focus on quality and innovation. Hangyo has built a formidable distribution network with over 45,000 retail outlets and 450+ distributors, becoming a trusted name in homes and hearts alike.

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