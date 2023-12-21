BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 21: India's premier travel and expense management solution, Happay, has clinched the prestigious title of the Highest Customer Recommended Product of the Year at the recent CFO Confex 2023. This accolade stands as a testament to Happay's unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction and innovation in the realm of expense management. The CFO Confex 2023, held recently in Mumbai, assembled prominent finance industry leaders who shared their expertise and insights on the contemporary challenges encountered by CFOs. It provided an exceptional platform to glean knowledge and network with global peers. Throughout the event, awards were presented to different companies for their exceptional performance in various fields, with Happay receiving the honor of being the product most favored by customers. "At Happay, our customers are at the forefront of our endeavors. Being customer-centric isn't just a motto; it's ingrained in our DNA," remarked Ramesh Iyyer, President and Chief Revenue Officer of Happay. "This recognition at CFO Confex 2023 stands as a testament to our customers' unwavering trust and support. We are immensely grateful for their confidence in us." With over 7000 customer organizations backing Happay, this recognition serves as an acknowledgement of the profound impact the platform has had across various sectors. This award reaffirms Happay's dedication to delivering exceptional service and innovation, ensuring a seamless and efficient expense management experience for all users.

