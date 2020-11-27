New Delhi [India], November 27, (ANI/PRNewswire): HappyEasyGo (HEG), one of the leading flight and hotel aggregators in India, has announced 'Thanksgiving Weekend Giveaway' for this weekend as a gesture of gratitude towards customers who have been a part of its journey in the Indian travel industry. With this giveaway, travellers can grab exclusive coupons and enjoy big savings on their bookings.

The terms of the campaign are fairly simple. Users can visit the HappyEasyGo APP to grab Thanksgiving vouchers on the hours from 27th November 2020 to 29th November 2020 (Friday to Sunday). These coupons can be used right away to avail huge discounts on flight tickets as well as hotel bookings.

As India is opening up with easing travel restrictions and resumption of domestic flights, HappyEasyGo has been rolling out several offers and other campaigns to help businesspersons and holidaymakers save money on their air tickets and hotel bookings. Thanksgiving Weekend Giveaway is a step in the same direction, giving travellers a chance to win coupons and save money as they plan their winter travel. It is also a way of thanking the customers who have supported HappyEasyGo.

The company is delighted to launch this giveaway, especially at a time when winter travel is emerging. A similar giveaway, live only on Fridays, ran on the HEG platform in the past. However this time, the campaign will run for three days every week, and the company will be giving away coupons worth Rs 10,00,000 to its customers.

To know more about the giveaway, visit: https://www.happyeasygo.com/offer/Thanksgiving-weekend?device=pc

Not too long ago, HappyEasyGo also announced 'Find Lower and Get Double' scheme, wherein it guarantees lowest prices for domestic flight tickets and promises to give a double refund to any customer who finds a lower cheap air ticket or flight booking price on any online travel booking platform in India. The campaign is aimed at reiterating the company's commitment to provide the best prices for flight booking in India. The company also provides Free Cancellation & Free Rescheduling products for best service in India.

