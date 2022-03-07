New Delhi [India], March 7 (ANI/PRNewswire): The most comprehensive book for freelancers ever written - Packed with proven freelance know-how, including advice from world-class experts like David Allen (Getting Things Done), Adam Grant (Give and Take), Austin Kleon (Show Your Work), and David H. Hansson (Remote: Office Not Required).

The Freelance Way is THE business book for independent professionals. It presents the best available and fully up-to-date freelance know-how, compiled from hundreds of quality sources, including surveys, the latest market data, advice from world-class experts, as well as real-life experiences and stories from hundreds of professionals in different fields and countries, which makes the book highly relevant to freelancers worldwide.

The contents of this volume cover all the basics and best practices for beginning freelancers, as well as advanced career strategies and tools for freelance veterans. There are practical tips for greater productivity, successful teamwork, smart pricing, powerful business negotiations, bulletproof personal finance, effective marketing, and much more.

On the publication of the Indian edition, Robert Vlach, says, "India's digital economy is surging and the prospects of its knowledge workers along with it. Hence, I envision a future where Indian freelancers will work directly with clients from all over the world and keep all the profits. They know the language and have marketable skills; the only missing piece is the proven know-how for developing a truly independent freelance business."

Sachin Sharma, Executive Editor, HarperCollins India, says: "The Freelance Way is the definitive book when professionals decide to go solo. In the post pandemic world, we have seen how people have embraced an independent, non-nine-to-five culture and explored a wonderful life outside of their regular jobs. For freelancers, this is the most interesting phase in history. Robert has written a phenomenal book that will serve as a lighthouse to the freelancing community."

Print price: 499/-

AUTHOR BIO

Robert Vlach is a senior business consultant, specializing in supporting independent professionals and business owners. In 2005, he founded one of the largest national freelance communities in Europe, which is currently being expanded into Freelancing.eu. In 2012, he founded Europe's first think-tank for freelancers, which meets regularly in Prague and other cities as well as online. He has been holding freelancing courses for more than a decade and has consulted on over 300 business cases with individuals, startups, and companies.

HarperCollins Publishers India is a subsidiary of HarperCollins Publishers. HarperCollins India publishes some of the finest writers from the Indian Subcontinent and around the world, publishing approximately 200 new books every year, with a print and digital catalogue of more than 2,000 titles across 10 imprints. Its authors have won almost every major literary award including the Man Booker Prize, JCB Prize, DSC Prize, New India Foundation Award, Atta Galatta Prize, Shakti Bhatt Prize, Gourmand Cookbook Award, Publishing Next Award, Tata Literature Live Award, Gaja Capital Business Book Prize, BICW Award, Sushila Devi Award, Prabha Khaitan Woman's Voice Award, Sahitya Akademi Award and the Crossword Book Award. HarperCollins India has been awarded the Publisher of the Year Award three times: at Publishing Next in 2015, and at Tata Literature Live! in 2016 and 2018.

