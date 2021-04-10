New Delhi [India] April 10 (ANI/PRNewswire): HarperCollins India is delighted to announce the publication of the book NOISE. Most individuals show noise neglect.

Leading to unfairness, inefficiency, and reduced productivity, it pervades everything from medicine, law, public health and food safety to forensic science, bail verdicts, child protection, performance reviews and personnel selection. If one wants better, more accurate outcomes for the things that matter, everybody must recognize and reduce noise. It will save money, improve public safety and health, increase fairness, and prevent avoidable errors.

In NOISE, Daniel Kahneman, Cass Sunstein and Olivier Sibony explain this little-known phenomenon, why it happens so frequently, and explain how to counter it. Their findings are as fascinating as they are alarming.

Packed with new ideas, and drawing on the same kind of diligent, insightful research that made Thinking, Fast and Slow and Nudge groundbreaking New York Times bestsellers, NOISE explains how and why humans are so susceptible to failure in judgment -- and what one can do about it.

Pre-order now: https://www.amazon.in/Noise-Daniel-Kahneman/dp/0008309000/

Praise For NOISE

'Noise may be the most important book I've read in more than a decade. A genuinely new idea so exceedingly important you will immediately put it into practice. A masterpiece.' - Angela Duckworth, author of Grit

'Noise completes a trilogy that started with Thinking, Fast and Slow and Nudge. Together, they highlight what all leaders need to know to improve their own decisions, and more importantly, to improve decisions throughout their organizations' - Max H Bazerman, author of Better, Not Perfect

'In Noise, the authors brilliantly apply their unique and novel insights into the flaws in human judgment to every sphere of human endeavour.... a masterful achievement and a landmark in the field of psychology.' - Philip E Tetlock, co-author of Superforecasting

'The influence of Noise should be seismic, as it explores a fundamental yet grossly underestimated peril of human judgment. Deepening its must-read status, it provides accessible methods for reducing the decisional menace.' - Robert Cialdini, author of Influence and Pre-Suasion

'After reading Kahneman, one's thinking about oneself--and one's thinking about thinking--is permanently altered.' - Samantha Power

'The gold standard for a behavioral science book is to offer novel insights, rigorous evidence, engaging writing, and practical applications. It's rare for a book to cover more than two of those bases, but NOISE rounds all four--it's a home run. Get ready for some of the world's greatest minds to help you rethink how you evaluate people, make decisions, and solve problems.' - Adam Grant, author of Think Again

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)