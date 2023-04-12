New Delhi [India], April 12 (ANI/PRNewswire): Arambha is a story of skill and rapid conquest, as two brothers carve out an empire in the subcontinent. Most of all, it is a story of exceptional people who played a role in building this new entity - the Vijayanagara Empire.

It is published by HarperCollins. It is available in paperback with 548 pp. The price of the book is Rs 499. It is available wherever books are sold. It will release on April 15, 2023.

ABOUT THE BOOK

How Two Brothers Built an Empire

When Hakka and Bukka are taken prisoners by Muhammad-bin-Tughlaq in the battle at the Fort of Hosadurg in 1327, they begin to forge a relationship with their captor. Over time, Tughlaq installs Hakka as the Governor of Kampili, the kingdom where the brothers had initially been captured by the Sultan's army.

Slowly, Hakka and Bukka break free of the Sultanate and begin to establish their influence in the South. Over forty years, they lay the foundation for the Vijayanagara Empire - an empire that would last for more than two centuries.

According to the author, Buchi Ramagopal,"Looking at the vivid canvas of Indian history, Hakka Raya and Bukka Raya's establishment of the Vijayanagara empire is definitely in the foreground and stands out as a feat of great consequence. This period in history marks the beginning of a renaissance in Southern India: In art, architecture, the study of scripture, and music ... I found the history and the story of the two brothers heroic, and their accomplishments genuinely magnificent. This is a story of skill, rapid conquest, and an extraordinary ability to consolidate the subcontinent during a period of flux. I hope the drama of events that transpired, and the majesty of their achievements is conveyed in story told in Arambha."

Poulomi Chatterjee, Publisher, HarperCollins India says, "Buchi Ramagopal brings us a meticulously researched, fast-paced and action-filled adventure of epic and awe-inspiring proportions - a journey through a time that was both; fascinatingly eventful and fraught with battles, upheaval and change. Tracing the story of the Vijayanagara Empire, its building blocks and the brothers who founded it, this novel brings a significant period of India's history alive in all its complex and fascinating glory."

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Buchi Ramagopal was born in India and spent his early years there. For ten years, he was an academic, on the faculty at Middlebury College, the University of Vermont, and McGill University. He subsequently moved into banking. Buchi now lives in New Jersey with his wife, and his dog Pax, his writing companion.

