New Delhi [India], January 18: HarperCollins is delighted to announce the publication of The Scrapper's Way: Making it Big in an Unequal World by Damodar Padhi releasing on 20 January 2024.

Published by Harper BusinessHardback | Non-Fiction | 256 pp | Rs 499Available wherever books are sold | Releasing on 20 January 2024

"Damodar's passion to influence and improve the ecosystem around him is evident in the book."

- S. Ramadorai, Former CEO & MD of Tata Consultancy Services and Chairman, Mission Karmayogi Bharat

ABOUT THE BOOK

'The professor hurled a piece of chalk at my forehead to bring my attention back to chemistry. "Hello, you--the boy in the pink shirt--have you never seen a ceiling fan before?" he thundered. I was shaken, but still replied with absolute innocence that I had indeed never seen one before. The entire class laughed, and the interrogation continued with all eyes on me. "Okay, now tell me, why were you staring at the fan with your mouth wide open?" "Sir, I was curious to see after how many revolutions I could no longer count the fan blades," I answered, embarrassed.'

Meet Damodar Padhi. He likes to call himself a 'scrapper'. Born and raised in rural Odisha, Padhi understood early on that he would have to fight colossal odds to escape poverty. So began his quest to find success, happiness and purpose. For more than thirty-five years, Padhi has used a unique approach that has propelled him in his career and helped numerous others achieve their true potential. From being a boy who saw his first electric fan in college to becoming the global chief learning officer at Tata Consultancy Services, Padhi's inspiring journey proves that whatever the mind can believe, it can achieve. Part memoir, part guidebook, The Scrapper's Way brings hope and shows you the path to meaningful success, no matter how high the odds against you.

Damodar Padhi says, "In the journey of life, I never let myself feel isolated. All along, I embedded myself into the ecosystem around me, drew energy from it, and used it as impetus to propel myself forward. The Scrapper's Way is a humble attempt to capture my story and also serve as inspiration of some sort for all dreamers and doers."

Sachin Sharma, Associate Publisher, HarperCollins, says, "Damodar Padhi's story from rural Odisha to being one of the captains of industry is truly inspirational. The Scrapper's Way proves that success comes to those who stay committed and patient to their cause. Readers will find great hope in this book."

PRAISE FOR THE SCRAPPER'S WAY

"The Scrapper's Way is a testament to a boy from a quaint Odisha village who soared to global heights yet remained deeply rooted in his origins. Dive into these pages and discover a leader whose heart beats to native rhythms yet whose spirit commands the respect of the corporate world."

--Gopichand Katragadda, Founder and CEO, Myelin Foundry; former MD, GE JFWTC

"The Scrapper's Way weaves a gripping narrative of authenticity, intellect and empathy. Damodar gives the reader a choice to enjoy it as an enriching story, a primer for parenting, or even a reflective journal of self-awareness."

--Emmanuel David, Former Director, Tata Management Training Centre

"Browsing through the manuscript and learning about how Damodar has navigated the fork points in his life all along, The Scrapper's Way sometimes left me in splits, sometimes in tears, and sometime in complete awe."

--P.R. Krishnan, Former Executive Vice President, TCS

"The Scrapper's Way is a journey of dreams and determination. This is the inspiring tale of one individual's unwavering pursuit of success against all odds. A remarkable journey of resilience and triumph!"

--Aarif Aziz, Head of human resources, DIAGEO-Europe Region

"Looking for a cookbook to success and happiness in life? Turn the pages of The Scrapper's Way...A must-read for aspiring students, working professionals and parents alike!"

--Ravi Viswanathan, MD, TVS Supply Chain Solutions Limited

"Do not blame your circumstances. Give it a try. Advancing in your career and deriving sustained pleasure from life are in your hands! Damodar bespeaks this philosophy through authentic storytelling in this book."

--Ritu Anand, Former Chief leadership and Diversity Officer, TCS

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Damodar Padhi has more than thirty-five years of experience in aerospace, energy and IT consulting. A graduate of the department of aerospace engineering at the Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur, his passion includes creating and nurturing high-performing, business-enabling teams and developing a pipeline of leaders.

ABOUT HARPERCOLLINS PUBLISHERS INDIA

HarperCollins is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, having begun publishing in India in 1992. HarperCollins India publishes some of the finest writers from the Indian Subcontinent and around the world, publishing approximately 200 new books every year, with a print and digital catalogue of more than 2,000 titles across 10 imprints. Its authors have won almost every major literary award including the Man Booker Prize, JCB Prize, DSC Prize, New India Foundation Award, Atta Galatta Prize, Shakti Bhatt Prize, Gourmand Cookbook Award, Publishing Next Award, Tata Literature Live! Award, Gaja Capital Business Book Prize, BICW Award, Sushila Devi Award, Sahitya Akademi Award and Crossword Book Award. HarperCollins India also represents some of the finest publishers in the world including Harvard University Press, Gallup Press, Oneworld, Bonnier Zaffre, Usborne, Dover and Lonely Planet. HarperCollins India has won the Publisher of the Year Award four times at Tata Literature Live! in 2022, 2021, 2018 and 2016, and at Publishing Next in 2021 & 2015. HarperCollins India is a subsidiary of HarperCollins Publishers.

