New Delhi [India], October 12 (ANI/PRNewswire): HarperCollins is proud to announce the publication of Homebound by Puja Changoiwala, releasing on 12th November, 2021.

"Homebound will sear your conscience and make you marvel at the grit and courage of the countless migrants who faced the longest of walks home after the COVID-19 lockdown was announced. Puja Changoiwala's fiction has the steel ring of truth-telling; she gives her young heroine, Meher Balhaari, a voice and dignity even as Meher and her family face police violence, hunger and hardship on the 900-kilometre walk from the slums of Dharavi to their village in Rajasthan. A powerful, accessible, heart-wrenching novel by one of India's most dedicated journalists."--Nilanjana Roy

Also Read | Navratri 2021 Day 6 Colour Is Red: Wear The Colour of Love and Joy Like These Fashionable Stars.

"A poignant letter to our dystopian present. An elegy for the faceless and the nameless. Homebound is a striking document of our times, a tour de force."--Hansal Mehta.

"Homebound is a story of courage and grit, told with amazing simplicity and power. A compelling reminder of what millions went through during those desperate months, when we were all being tested by fate."--Pritish Nandy

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Minor Girl Allegedly Raped by Lekhpal On Pretext of Marriage in Kanpur District.

On her forthcoming publication, Puja Changoiwala, says, "As millions of migrant workers fled the cities they built, trudging hundreds of kilometres to their rural homes after India announced the COVID-19 lockdown last year, I began to believe that their exodus belonged to history, with the great journeys triggered by wars, conflicts and natural calamities.

As a journalist, who has reported on India's informal economy and the workers who pillar it, I knew that the migrants' plight was to be blamed on the systemic, structural decay that has spanned decades. Exploited and abused since time immemorial, their mass departure had lent them sudden visibility in the national discourse, and now that their obscurity was beginning to dissolve, I wanted to seal their cold realities in ink, ensure that we never drown them into oblivion again. This book, thus, is my attempt at documenting their story. To forget them again would be treason."

Prerna Gill, Commissioning Editor, Literary, HarperCollins India, says, "Homebound is a book that will hold your heart as you read it. After months of research and interviews, Puja Changoiwala tells a story of injustice and determination, while her protagonist brings it to life--with fury and compassion."

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)