Business News | Haryana Govt and CSRBOX Unite Corporates for Technical Education and Skilling at CSR RoundTable 2026

VMPL

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], May 25: The Government of Haryana, in collaboration with CSRBOX®, hosted the Haryana CSR RoundTable 2026 on the theme "Technical Education, Skilling and Digital Learning" at Ramada by Wyndham Gurgaon Central, Gurugram. The roundtable brought together 30+ corporate leaders, government officials, academic institutions, and ecosystem stakeholders to discuss strengthening Haryana's technical education, digital learning, skilling, and workforce readiness ecosystem through collaborative CSR action.

Also Read | Eid al-Adha 2026 Date in Saudi Arabia: When Is Bakrid?.

Held in the presence of Dr. Raj Nehru Ji, Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to the Hon'ble Chief Minister, Haryana and the Director General of the Swarna Jayanti Haryana Institute for Fiscal Management (SJHIFM), the discussions focused on building stronger convergence between corporate CSR initiatives and the Government of Haryana's long-term development priorities across skilling, youth development, internships, digital learning, water conservation, and future-ready education ecosystems.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Raj Nehru Ji highlighted various flagship initiatives and schemes of the Haryana Government aimed at supporting different sections of society and accelerating inclusive development across the state. He urged corporates to work closely with the government in priority areas such as youth internship support, water conservation, water management, and controlling water pollution across Haryana.

Also Read | Viral Manager Resignation Response Wins Praise for 'Door Is Always Open' Reply.

Emphasising the importance of collaborative and community-driven development approaches, Dr. Raj Nehru Ji stated, "The focus should be on enabling communities, not just delivering benefits." Speaking on the role of public-private collaboration in accelerating state development priorities, he added, "Corporate partnerships with governments can unlock scalable and sustainable development outcomes." He further underscored the importance of contextual and locally relevant CSR interventions, remarking, "CSR works best when interventions are aligned with local priorities and grassroots realities."

The roundtable also emphasised the importance of collaborative action in advancing the Government of Haryana's long-term development vision under Vision Haryana 2047, aligned with the broader national vision of the Viksit Bharat Mission. Discussions explored opportunities for corporates to work alongside the government across priority sectors including health, education, skilling, livelihood, sports, and youth development to enable inclusive and sustainable growth across the state.

Speaking during the session, Bhomik Shah, Founder & CEO, CSRBOX Group, highlighted the growing scope of CSR investments in sports and youth development in Haryana. He emphasised that Haryana possesses immense sporting potential and that strategic CSR support can play a catalytic role in strengthening the state's sports ecosystem and enabling the development of future talent.

Corporate representatives participating in the roundtable shared insights into their ongoing interventions across Haryana, particularly highlighting efforts being undertaken beyond urban and industrial regions to ensure wider regional inclusion and impact. Participants also emphasised the importance of stronger government convergence and institutional support to make CSR-led initiatives more scalable, sustainable, and outcome-driven in the long term.

Several important themes and recommendations emerged during the discussions, including:

- Strengthening certification support mechanisms for skilling programmes through institutions such as the Swarn Jayanti Institute and relevant government bodies to improve the credibility and employability outcomes of trained youth.

- Enhancing systems for placement tracking and retention monitoring of youth trained under CSR-supported skilling initiatives.

- Building stronger industry-government collaboration for digital learning, employability, and future-ready workforce development.

- Expanding support for technology-enabled learning ecosystems, hybrid education models, and digital infrastructure across the state.

The roundtable concluded with a shared commitment towards building long-term partnerships and structured collaboration frameworks between the government, corporates, and ecosystem stakeholders to create a stronger, inclusive, and future-ready Haryana.

About CSRBOX

CSRBOX is one of India's leading social impact organisations working at the intersection of business and development. Through its advisory services, platforms, and programmes, CSRBOX supports corporates, foundations, and institutions in designing, implementing, and evaluating high-impact CSR and sustainability initiatives across India.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)