Chandigarh [India], November 16: In a significant achievement for the agricultural sector of Haryana, the state has successfully implemented Direct Sown Rice (DSR) cultivation across 1015 acres using herbicide-tolerant (HT) Basmati rice varieties. This initiative, developed by the Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) and distributed through Nuziveedu Seeds' premier seed brands, PB-1985 Goldstar HT and PB-1979 Superstar HT, has brought remarkable benefits to the farming community.

The adoption of HT Basmati rice under the DSR method has enabled Haryana's farmers to achieve higher grain yields, with an increase of 1.5 to 2 quintals per acre compared to traditional methods. Farmers also experienced significant cost savings of approximately Rs 5000 per acre, along with a substantial Rs 4,000 bonus provided by the Government of Haryana. Moreover, this method contributed to crucial water conservation and reduced the time needed for cultivation, aligning with sustainable agricultural practices.

Key Project Highlights:

This initiative is a collaborative effort involving the Government of Haryana, the Department of Agriculture, Nuziveedu Seeds Limited, Hisar Agriculture University, supported by the Centre of Excellence for Agriculture Skills in India and Varaha Ag, a carbon withdrawal company. The HT technology is set to pave the way for rapid adoption of DSR in Basmati paddy, clearing challenges and providing farmers with enhanced agricultural solutions.

Key Activities and Achievements:

1. Total Meetings Conducted: 200 sessions across various districts.

2. Districts Covered: Fatehabad, Hisar, Jind, Kaithal, Karnal, Panipat, Sirsa, Sonipat.

3. Farmers Engaged: Approximately 6,000+ farmers attended each session.

4. Total Demonstrations: 1015 demonstrations done

Event Highlights:

The DSR success story was shared with Governor of Haryana, during a special presentation attended by Dr. Raja Sekhar Vundru, IAS, the Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) of the Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department, along with other key dignitaries. The program included:

Farmer Success and Future Outlook:

The feedback and success stories shared by 15 prominent farmers highlighted the economic, practical, and environmental benefits of adopting HT Basmati rice. Haryana has set a benchmark, emerging as the leading state in India for reaping the benefits of DSR with herbicide-tolerant technology. This pioneering approach serves as a model for other states to follow, demonstrating how modern agricultural practices can be implemented effectively.

Nuziveedu Seeds, with its seed brands PB-1985 Goldstar HT and PB-1979 Superstar HT, remains committed to empowering farmers by providing advanced, technology-driven seed solutions that boost productivity and profitability.

