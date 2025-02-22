PNN

New Delhi [India], February 22: At just 12 years old, Swayam Vir Kashyap, a rising sports star from Haryana, is making waves in both national and international circuits. Competing in the sub-junior age group, he has already earned recognition in top-level basketball tournaments, represented Chhattisgarh at the SGFI School Games, and impressed USA scouts with his exceptional talent.

Also Read | Milk To Get Costlier in Karnataka? Despite Pressure From KMF, State Govt Yet To Decide on Hiking Milk Price by INR 5 per Litre.

Standing 5 feet 3 inches tall and playing as a Small Forward/Point Guard, Swayam has been honing his skills for the past three years. His training at KBSS Academy, Gurgaon, has helped him develop into a dynamic player known for his ball-handling, defense, and passing.

A Stellar Performance Record

Also Read | Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic 1 and 2 Free To Play on Epic Games Store Mobile for Limited Period; Check Details and Other Free Titles on Android and iOS.

With a remarkable highest-scoring game of 40 points, 4 assists, and 6 rebounds, Swayam has showcased his ability to lead his team to victory. His stats speak for themselves:

- Points Per Game (PPG): 15.4

- Rebounds Per Game (RPG): 3

- Assists Per Game (APG): 4

- Free Throw Percentage (FTP): 70%

- 3-Point Shooting Percentage: 35%

His standout performances earned him the Most Valuable Player (MVP) award at the Inter-School Basketball Tournament held at DPS International.

Excelling in Football as Well

Beyond basketball, Swayam has also made a mark in football. He has represented DPS International in ISSO Jaipur (2023) and continues to train at Rolling Thunder Academy, Gurgaon, showcasing his versatility as a multi-sport athlete.

Notably, he was awarded the Best Football Goalkeeper (Under 11) in ISSO Sports, Jaipur, a testament to his exceptional reflexes, game awareness, and ability to perform under pressure.

National & International Recognition

Swayam has represented IBSO in the SGFI School Games at Rajnandgaon Basketball Stadium, Chhattisgarh, and played in the ISSO Nationals. He also showcased his skills in the Jr. NBA Tournament, New Delhi (2024), reaching the Pre-Quarterfinals with his team. His participation for the Haryana State Team Trials in Panipat further solidifies his position as a promising young talent.

However, his biggest achievement yet has been catching the attention of USA scouts, leading to his selection for Combine Academy, USA--one of the top training centers for young basketball prospects. This marks a significant milestone in his journey, opening up opportunities to train at an international level and compete against top-tier talent.

Adding to his global journey, Swayam has also been selected for a summer camp at KK Cibona Academy, Croatia, for the 2025 season. KK Cibona is one of Europe's most renowned basketball training centers, known for developing high-caliber players. This opportunity will further enhance his skills, expose him to international competition, and strengthen his chances of making a mark on the global basketball stage.

Focused on the Future

Despite his rapid rise, Swayam remains grounded and dedicated to his game. "Basketball is my passion, and I dream of representing India on the global stage. Being recognized by USA scouts is a huge motivation for me to push harder," he said.

His Basketball coach, Soji Cheriyan (Ex-Navy), praised his dedication, saying, "He has a rare combination of skill, discipline, and mental toughness for his age. His journey is just beginning, and we expect great things from him."

As he continues to train and compete at higher levels, Swayam Vir Kashyap is undoubtedly one of India's brightest young basketball prospects. With his talent, work ethic, and growing international exposure, he is on the path to making a significant impact on Indian basketball at the global level.

Featured in NBA India Official Instagram Page:

https://www.instagram.com/p/DFkH_LpNJn2/?img_index=1&igsh=Z3ZkMm5iN2JwYnVy

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)