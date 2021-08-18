Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 18 (ANI/PNN): There is great news for the fans of Not Dating and Poles Apart.

After the tremendous success of the first seasons of the two web series, Hasley India Originals is set to come up with their second season.

"We have already started working on the second seasons of Not Dating and Poles Apart. The story and the script are almost ready. We are in talks with key over the top (OTT) platforms for the two web series and will begin shooting soon," said Ankit Madaan, Founder, Hasley India Originals, which has carved a niche for itself for its prolific, out-of-the-box, and trending content.

Hasley India has created and curated several videos and web series that have broken the internet. Besides Not Dating and Poles Apart, its other popular web shows include Dating An Air Hostess and Friends With Benefits.

The content company's YouTube channel (https://www.youtube.com/c/HasleyIndiachannel/videos) boasts more than 2.1 million subscribers. Its shows have provided an excellent platform for young and emerging artists to showcase their talent before a fast-growing audience base.

Hasley India is now set to expand and has lined up several more interesting projects, and going ahead, it also plans to foray into films and emerge as a big movie banner.

"We are working on many more web shows and series. While comedy sketches remain our forte, Hasley India is all set to rock the digital space in the coming time with many more offerings. We also intend to create world-class short films that could be screened before global audiences at prominent film festivals," said Ankit.

High-quality and cool content, which the audiences can easily relate to, has been the key to Hasley India's success, and this will continue to be its focus in the future too.

"We will continue to strive to bring the content that matches the audience's taste. We are confident our upcoming offerings will receive the same love and affection we have received so far," he added.

