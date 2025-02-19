VMPL

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], February 19: Havmor, a part of LOTTE Wellfood Co. Ltd and one of India's most beloved ice cream brands, is creating moments of joy this Valentine's season through its innovative celebration of love. Following its tradition of reimagining ice cream experiences, Havmor has transformed February into a month-long celebration of shared moments, sweet connections, and unique ways of expressing love.

On- Ground activation was planned from 8th to 14th February across Ahmedabad, Baroda, Rajkot, Gandhinagar and Surat, spreading delightful treats. To add more love, the brand celebrated with a limited-edition delectable Heartbeat Ice Cream cake in Red Velvet Flavour.

At the heart of the festivities is Havmor's #BeMyHeartbeat campaign, launched across multiple platforms including radio, social media, print, and on-ground activations. The campaign celebrates how love resonates in every heartbeat, bringing this sentiment to life through specially curated experiences that inspire creative expressions of love. The centerpiece of this celebration is the exclusive Heart Beat Red Velvet Ice Cream Cake, a limited-edition creation designed to make every moment memorable for couples, friends, and families.

From February 8th to 14th, Havmor brought the celebration to the streets of Gujarat with engaging activities across Ahmedabad, Baroda, Surat, Rajkot, and Gandhinagar. The festivities included mall activations at Ahmedabad One Mall and Urban Chowk, featuring impressive installations and pop-up carts offering the special Heart Beat Red Velvet Ice Cream Cake alongside their beloved ice creams and sundaes. These spaces were transformed into perfect settings for creating heartfelt moments and special memories. The Havmor Love Van toured the cities, spreading joy and creating memorable experiences for ice cream enthusiasts.

The celebration reached its peak on February 14th with a grand Valentine's Day cruise at the Ahmedabad River Front, where 100 couples shared special moments while enjoying Havmor's delectable treats. The romantic setting provided the perfect backdrop for love stories to unfold, making it one of the city's most romantic celebrations of the season.

Ice cream lovers can continue to enjoy the Heart Beat Red Velvet Ice Cream Cake and Havmor's extensive range of affordable ice cream cakes, including their bestselling chocolate ice cream cake, at all leading Havmor outlets and parlours. For added convenience, these sweet treats are also available for delivery through Swiggy, BlinkIt, and Zepto.

About Havmor-

A part of LOTTE Wellfood Co. Ltd. Havmor Ice Cream is one of the most loved ice cream brands. Over 80 years, the brand has grown immensely by reinventing the ice cream experience time and again. While innovation forms the essence of every creation at Havmor, the brand has been constantly curating a novelty of flavors ranging from Vanilla Ice Cream to high-end varieties like Mocha Brownie Fudge and Nutty Belgian dark chocolate to the well-liked Ice Cream Cakes. Havmor has grown multi-fold in the last decade, established a strong brand presence, and emerged as one of the country's fastest-growing, most loved ice cream brands. With a wide and varied range of flavors, more than 23 states and union territories, a network of more than 74,000 dealers, and 259 flagship parlors, Havmor is truly a national brand that caters to a wide spectrum of audiences across the country.

