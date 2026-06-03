Business News | HBSUK and Hexaware Partner to Enhance Clinician Onboarding Efficiency

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] / Iselin (New Jersey) [US] / London [UK], June 3: HBSUK, a UK-based healthcare services provider, and Hexaware Technologies (NSE: HEXT), a global IT services and solutions provider, have announced a strategic collaboration to enhance HBSUK's workforce management proposition.

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With around 7.22 million people currently awaiting treatment within the NHS, healthcare providers face growing pressure to mobilise clinician and support workforce capacity quickly while maintaining strict regulatory checks and governance standards. Modernising workforce onboarding processes has therefore become critical to helping healthcare organisations respond to rising patient demand and improve access to care.

The new solution digitises recruitment and onboarding through a secure portal where clinicians can submit credentials, identity documentation, and Right-to-Work evidence. While the platform introduces digital efficiency, HBSUK's dedicated compliance team continues to oversee the verification process to ensure the highest standards of accuracy and regulatory adherence.

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HBSUK collaborated with Hexaware to implement the workforce management system on Journey36's cloud-based App36 platform, which orchestrates multiple large language models to accelerate development, implementation, and ongoing configuration. The platform is supported by AI governance capabilities through Axonyx.ai to ensure responsible, transparent, and compliant use of AI across healthcare operations. Further features planned for release in June include rota management, payment reconciliation and enhancements for HBSUK's Contact Centre operations.

A key highlight of the engagement is the speed of development. By utilising these advanced platforms and global development teams, the partnership has demonstrated an ability to test and move feedback into production significantly faster than traditional development cycles, allowing the system to evolve alongside business needs.

"The ability to respond to our business needs and core workflows with such speed has been a key highlight of this collaboration," said Keith Misson, CEO of HBSUK. "By working together to design systems that truly fit our operations, we are better positioned to support healthcare providers across the UK."

"We are delighted to partner with HBSUK," said R. Srikrishna, CEO and Executive Director of Hexaware Technologies. "Through our collaborative engineering approach, we are helping healthcare organisations streamline complex workflows and deliver measurable operational agility."

"Clinician onboarding often involves fragmented systems and multiple manual verification steps," said Shantanu Baruah, President & Global Head, Healthcare, Life Sciences & Insurance of Hexaware Technologies. "By bringing these processes together on a single AI-enabled platform, healthcare organisations gain a more scalable and transparent way to manage clinician workforce operations."

About HBSUK

HBSUK helps patients get the right care at the right time. Since 2012, HBSUK has worked closely with the NHS and private providers to increase clinical capacity and improve patient experience, connecting digital and in-person pathways. By bringing together technology, data, and people, HBSUK empowers the NHS and private healthcare providers to deliver more preventative, effective, and compassionate care.

HBSUK has supported AXA Health's clinical pathways since 2020 and in 2024 became a subsidiary of AXA Health, strengthening its ability to innovate and scale better healthcare for all.

This is healthcare, built smarter. hbsuk.co.uk

About Hexaware

Hexaware is a global technology and business process services company. Every day, Hexawarians wake up with a singular purpose: to create smiles through great people and technology. With offices across the world, we empower enterprises worldwide to realise digital transformation at scale and speed by partnering with them to build, transform, run, and optimize their technology and business processes.

Learn more about Hexaware at https://hexaware.com/

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