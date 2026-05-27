Business News | HCLTech Launches Autonomous Finance Platform Powered by Google Cloud's Gemini Enterprise

New Delhi [India], May 27 (ANI): HCLTech has announced the launch of an autonomous finance platform designed to transform core finance and accounting operations using Google Cloud's Gemini Enterprise AI stack.

The company said the platform aims to address the continued reliance on manual processes in finance and accounting functions despite significant investments in ERP and SaaS systems. It stated that the new solution is intended to enable finance processes "to operate with a high degree of autonomy and intelligence, while integrating seamlessly with existing technology systems."

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Unlike traditional automation tools, the platform is designed to "orchestrate end-to-end finance processes autonomously -- executing, learning and continuously optimizing workflows across Invoice-to-Pay, Order-to-Cash, Financial Planning & Analysis (FP&A) and Record-to-Report."

HCLTech said the platform combines Google's Gemini Enterprise AI stack with its own finance domain expertise and engineering capabilities. It also leverages Industry AI Solutions designed for enterprise and industry-specific functions.

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Explaining the objective, HCLTech Executive Vice President and Global Head of BPO, Upjit Ghuman said, "ERP and SaaS platforms digitized finance, but they did not fundamentally change how work gets done."

He added, "Our platform introduces an Agentic AI fabric that operates on top of customers' existing IT systems, enabling finance processes to run largely autonomously."

HCLTech Chief Technology Officer Vijay Guntur said the initiative reflects the company's AI strategy to move "from experimentation to enterprise scale."

From Google Cloud, Google Cloud President of Global Partner Ecosystem Kevin Ichhpurani said the AI stack is built "to handle the complex orchestration required by the world's largest enterprises."

He added that the platform combines "deep domain understanding with proven engineering excellence to transform core business functions into autonomous, agent-led operations."

The platform is designed to work across key finance functions including Invoice-to-Pay, Order-to-Cash, FP&A and Record-to-Report, aiming to improve execution speed, control and business outcomes for enterprises. (ANI)

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