New Delhi [India], December 8 (ANI/BusinessWire India): HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company, a leading general insurance company of India, has partnered with NIIT, a global talent development corporation, to create a large pool of developers.

Spanning over 10 weeks, HDFC ERGO Technocrat - Advance Dot Net Developer Program will create ready-to-deploy talent, who can play a pivotal role in offering technology-powered insurance solutions.

The program will be delivered through live, instructor-led sessions and will also offer a stipend to the participants. The applicants will have to clear a two-level assessment test, post which they will receive a provisional offer letter from HDFC ERGO. Commenting on the partnership, Sudakshina Bhattacharya, CHRO, HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company, said, "As part of our digital-first approach, we have been at the forefront of adopting new technologies to add value to our customers' lives. With such fast-changing technologies, we understand the need to articulate a pathway towards building a future-ready workforce. Through this partnership with NIIT, we envisage to empower a next-gen workforce with skills to unlock the full potential of our insurance solutions through cutting-edge technologies. At HDFC ERGO, we believe that the Future is Now."

Speaking on the launch of the program, Bimaljeet Singh Bhasin, President, Enterprise Business India, NIIT Ltd. said, "We are excited to partner with an esteemed organization like HDFC ERGO, which has always been at the forefront of adopting new technologies to add value to its customers' lives. This partnership will widen our portfolio of industry-focused talent programs and will help in narrowing down the skills-demand gap in the development industry. The program is designed to provide lucrative career options to the students of engineering and computer applications."

To know more about the program and enroll, please click: Advanced Dot Net Developer Program | NIIT (learnforjobs.niit.com/india/graduates/software-engineering/advanced-dot-net-developer-program)

