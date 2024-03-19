NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 19: HDFC Life, one of India's leading life insurers, has secured the 'Leadership' category in the Indian Corporate Governance Scorecard Assessment 2023 undertaken as on 31 December 2023, by the Institutional Investor Advisory Services (IiAS). This is the third straight year that HDFC Life has been featured in this esteemed list.

Also Read | Indian Workers With AI Skills Could Get Salary Hike of Over 54%, Workers Believe Artificial Intelligence Could Raise Efficiency by 66%: Report.

HDFC Life's score is an outcome of the annual assessment of the S&P BSE 100 companies on the Indian Corporate Governance Scorecard framework. The Indian Corporate Governance Scorecard framework was developed jointly by IFC, BSE, and IiAS and is based on the G20/OECD Principles of Corporate Governance. It has been in use since 2015.

Speaking on this, Narendra Gangan - General Counsel, Chief Compliance Officer & Company Secretary - HDFC Life, said, "We are honoured and humbled to have once again featured in the prestigious Leadership list of Indian Corporate Governance Scorecard. We at HDFC Life believe that this is an outcome of our continued efforts towards upholding the highest standards of Corporate Governance. We remain firmly committed to Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) aspects. It is our constant endeavour to deliver value to all our stakeholders. As we progress in our journey to Insure India, we will stay true to our promise of maintaining transparency and upholding the trust that we have built over the years."

Also Read | Supreme Court Allows Sharad Pawar Faction To Use 'Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar' Name for Lok Sabha Elections.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)