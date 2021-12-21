Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 21 (ANI/NewsVoir): HDFC Life, one of India's leading life insurance companies, has been adjudged the 'Best Governed Company Listed Segment: Large Category' at the 21st edition of the ICSI National Awards for Excellence in Corporate Governance.

The award was presented by Hon'ble Union Minister of Home Affairs and Minister of Cooperation, Shri Amit Shah, who graced the occasion with his presence.

Also Read | Sevilla vs Barcelona, La Liga 2021-22 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in IST: How To Get Live Telecast on TV & Score Updates in India?.

The eminent Jury was headed by the Hon'ble Shri Justice P. Sathasivam, Former Chief Justice of India, who evaluated numerous companies to choose the best governed company in Large, Medium & Emerging categories in both listed and unlisted segments.

Vibha Padalkar, Managing Director & CEO, HDFC Life said, "I would like to thank ICSI and the Jury for this prestigious award. We at HDFC Life are committed to living the highest standards of Corporate Governance. We believe that a strong focus on Environmental, Social & Governance create long-term value for all stakeholders. Excellence is a journey. This recognition spurs us on to stay committed to our goal of protecting India with pride and be the obvious choice for all."

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Beaten To Death Over Affair With Friend's Wife in Sultanpur.

Suresh Badami, Executive Director, HDFC Life added, "We are committed to building a strong and sustainable company through best-in-class governance. Life insurance solutions enable our customers to live a life of pride, in line with our motto 'Sar Utha Ke Jiyo'. We will continue to serve the nation by securing a larger population through more innovative products."

Narendra Gangan, General Counsel, Chief Compliance Officer and Company Secretary, HDFC Life was also conferred with the Governance Professional of the Year award at the event. He responded by saying, "Corporate Governance is an integral part of our DNA. We thank you for recognising our work as we serve our customers' needs and provide best-in-class experience."

The awardees were selected through a rigorous and comprehensive six-step evaluation process that covered the evaluation of responses on various compliance and governance parameters. A further evaluation based on principles of good corporate governance was conducted. This was followed by a corroboration of the Independent Directors and the regulatory response confirming the credentials of the company. Prior to final selection by the Jury, the screening of shortlisted companies was done by experts.

HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited ('HDFC Life'/'Company') is a joint venture between HDFC Ltd., India's leading housing finance institution and abrdn plc (formerly Standard Life Aberdeen plc), Standard Life Aberdeen, a global investment company.

Established in 2000, HDFC Life is a leading long-term life insurance solutions provider in India, offering a range of individual and group insurance solutions that meet various customer needs such as Protection, Pension, Savings, Investment, Annuity and Health.

As on September 30, 2021, the Company had 38 individual and 13 group products in its portfolio, along with 7 optional rider benefits, catering to a diverse range of customer needs. HDFC Life continues to benefit from its increased presence across the country having a wide reach with 372 branches and additional distribution touch-points through several new tie-ups and partnerships. The count of our partnerships is over 300, comprising traditional partners such as NBFCs, MFIs and SFBs, and including new-ecosystem partners.

For more information, please visit our website, www.hdfclife.com. You may also connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and LinkedIn.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)