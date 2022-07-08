New Delhi [India], July 8 (ANI/GPRC): Grain Forests, a health food brand connecting rural organic farmers with urban consumers, has launched its new range of products.

Grown by small farmers in the Western Ghats, Eastern Ghats and the Andaman & Nicobar regions, Grain Forests connects over 12000 rural and tribal farmers to the markets.

With newly added products - Sprouted Ragi for infants, Health Mix for Diabetics, Moringa powder for daily nutrition and Ragi Dosa for healthy breakfast- Grain Forests has enriched its assortment of traditional and indigenous foods.

Grain Forests began its journey inspired by the work of Dr Regi and Dr Lalitha, a doctor couple who transformed the health of the tribal village of Sittilingi in Tamil Nadu. When the doctors tried to get to the root of the infant mortality problem in the village, they realized it was deeply connected to severe malnutrition amongst the tribal population. This further revealed that the food habits of the malavala community had changed over the years as they moved away from traditional foods like millets. By bringing back their traditional food and encouraging the farmers to go organic, the doctor couple could help the village conquer infant mortality.

"Our mission is to bring health to as many people as possible through essential grains and simple food " says, Neil Thomas, founder of Grain Forests.

Inspired by the success of this tribal initiative, Grain Forests brings its food closest to nature and tradition to its customers. Its products range from millets, millet flours, whole grains, honey, and infant food, to cold-pressed oils and condiments. It is a clean label brand, and the customers can know the food's origin. Solving the market connectivity problem of small farmers has been the brand's core purpose. The brand helps farmers turn organic, sources products from small farm holdings, and follows fair trade practices.

Grainforests is an Alswamitra Botanicals LLP brand with an extensive product range of essential grains, plant-based products, and early life nutrition. Alwamitra bridges the gap between simple grainsand conscious consumers, ensuring the small holding farmers get better pricing for their products and improve their living standards.

Neil Thomas, the Director of Alswamitra, says, "It's amazing to think that when you choose to eat traditional food grown by tribal farmers in Meghalaya or Tamil Nadu, you are striking the right chords of health, sustainability, and rural development."

Customers can shop Grain Forests' products on its website https://www.grainforests.com/ as well as on other ecommerce stored like Amazon, Flipkart and more.

