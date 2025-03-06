PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 6: Mumbai-based startup, Healthy Mithai Co., has successfully raised INR 1.33 crore in its seed round that was led by Singapore-based institutional investor BeyondSeed Venture Solutions Pte. Ltd. Other notable investors include Kavirut from OYO, Dhruva K Dubey from Vishal Mega Mart, Rachna Bahadur from Wellness Forever and Yerram Food Company.

Also Read | Ranchi Shooting: 2 Persons Shot Dead at Anand Sheela Ashram; Police Suspect Personal Enmity.

Healthy Mithai Co. specializes in diabetic-safe mithai, allowing health-conscious consumers and those with dietary restrictions to enjoy sweets guilt-free. The company uses zero-calorie stevia instead of sugar, creating low-glycemic index (GI) sweets with 50% fewer calories than traditional mithai. The Indian sweets market is undergoing rapid transformation, with an increasing demand for healthier alternatives. The packaged sweets industry is projected to reach INR 11,000 crore by 2031, positioning Healthy Mithai Co. for significant growth.

The newly raised capital will be deployed to:

Also Read | S Jaishankar Security Lapse: India Denounces Breach of Security by Pro-Khalistani Supporters During EAM's UK Visit (Watch Video).

- Expand presence in metro and Tier-1 cities

- Launch products in modern retail stores like Nature's Basket

- Strengthen brand building initiatives

- Enhance research & development for new product innovations

Speaking about this investment, Kuldeep Mirani, Co-Founder, CEO BeyondSeed said "India's staggering diabetic and pre-diabetic population presents a significant opportunity for healthier alternatives. Healthy Mithai Co. is uniquely positioned to capitalize on this demand with its innovative, scientifically developed, and delicious mithai. We are also impressed with the founding team's deep understanding of the Indian mithai landscape and their commitment to preserving cultural traditions while prioritizing health and well-being."

Prabhinder Singh, Founder of Healthy Mithai Co., added:

"I envision a future where enjoying traditional Indian sweets is no longer a guilty pleasure but a guilt-free celebration. Our commitment is rooted in three key tenets:

1. Uncompromising Health - Using only low-GI sweeteners like stevia, with no jaggery, dates, or palm sugar.

2. Authentic Taste - Retaining the traditional flavors and textures of mithai.

3. Unwavering Quality - Ensuring hygiene and safety through FSSAI and

HACCP-certified facilities."

The company aims to continue innovating its product line, particularly expanding on its bestsellers like Alphonso Mango Kalakand and Rasgulla & Gulab Jamun Combo. Expansion into modern retail and export markets is a key focus moving forward.

About Healthy Mithai Co.:

Healthy Mithai Co. is redefining traditional Indian sweets by offering diabetic-safe, zero-sugar mithai. The company is committed to delivering authentic taste while ensuring health and quality. Founded by Prabhinder Singh and Deepak Jain, alongside D2C mentor and investor Arjun Vaidya, the company is set to revolutionize the Indian sweets market. Learn more about Healthy Mithai Co. at

https://healthymithai.co

About BeyondSeed:

BeyondSeed Venture Solutions Pte. Ltd. is a Singapore-based institutional investor focused on backing innovative startups with high growth potential in the consumer and healthcare sectors. Learn more about BeyondSeed at https://www.beyondseed.com/

For media enquiries please email: prabhinder.singh@healthymithai.co

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)