PNN

Chandigarh [India], September 17: Cinema halls are buzzing with joy as Heer Express, directed by Umesh Shukla, continues to draw audiences of all ages. What makes this film stand apart is its simplicity - no abusive language, no vulgarity, and no unnecessary glamour. Instead, it beautifully celebrates the essence of family, emotions, and the warmth of relationships.

Also Read | Al-Nassr vs Istiklol, Live Streaming Online AFC Champions League Two 2025-26: Get Match Telecast Time in IST and TV Channels To Watch Football Match in India.

A heartwarming ride of love, laughter, and family - Heer Express also marks the much-awaited debut of Divita Juneja, who completely dominates the screen. Her mix of innocence and strong personality wins instant admiration. Alongside her, Prit Kamani's honesty and natural style of acting make him the perfect partner for Heer. The chemistry between the two leads is one of the strongest aspects of the film, leaving audiences smiling long after the credits roll.

Audiences across the country are calling it a rare family film that grandparents, parents, and children can all enjoy together. In fact, several elderly viewers shared that they came straight from their daily prayers and satsang to the theatre, bringing along their grandchildren. "These days, it is difficult to find such clean and heart-touching movies. Watching Heer Express gave us real peace of mind," one elderly couple expressed.

Also Read | Rajasthan Horror: Woman Burnt Alive by In-Laws on Cow Dung Pile for Being Childless, Cops Attacked While Trying To Stop Cremation in Deeg.

The story itself touches hearts with its relatable narrative - a daughter's determination, the unconditional love of family, and the bond that ties generations together. With its clean storytelling, emotional depth, and relatable humor, Heer Express proves that pure family entertainers can still rule the box office. As one delighted viewer put it, "In today's times, where do we even find such clean family movies? Watching Heer Express felt like a blessing.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)