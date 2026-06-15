Business News | Helious Launches AI Bag Counting System for Accurate Industrial Dispatch Operations

PNN

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], June 15: Helious Tech Solutions, a leading AI automation company, has announced the deployment of its AI-Powered Bag Counting System -- a computer vision-based solution purpose-built for India's cement, fertiliser, food grain, and chemical dispatch operations. The system addresses one of the most persistent and financially damaging problems in Indian industrial logistics: inaccurate bag counting on high-speed conveyor lines and manual loading while operating in real-world conditions of dust, variable lighting, and round-the-clock shift operations.

Also Read | 'Limited Edition': Sshura Khan Hits Back at Troll Mocking Husband Arbaaz Khan As 'Old Man'.

The Problem India's Plants Have Been Living WithEvery day, India's heavy-industry plants dispatch hundreds of thousands of bagged goods -- and every transaction rests on one number: how many bags went out. For decades, that number, generated by manual counters and basic sensors, has been wrong often enough to cost businesses crores a year in disputed invoices, pilferage, and distributor disputes.

The fault isn't the people or the sensors -- it's that neither was built for an Indian plant floor: heavy dust, torn or misshapen bags, two sliding through as one, and night-shift accuracy that fades by the hour.

Also Read | Abdu Rozik Claims He Never Received Payment for 'Bigg Boss 16', Levels Serious Allegations Against His Team (Watch Video).

Helious Tech Solutions' AI-powered Bag Counting System was built to solve exactly this problem.

What the Helious AI Bag Counting System Does DifferentlyThe Helious system uses industrial-grade cameras and an intelligent deep learning model trained specifically on Indian plant floor conditions to identify, track, and count every bag that crosses the conveyor -- regardless of its condition, speed, or the environment it is moving through.

Unlike sensor-based systems that react to a signal, the Helious AI sees each bag as an individual object. It draws a unique boundary around every bag in the camera frame, assigns it an identity, and records the count the moment it crosses a virtual counting line. Two bags overlapping? The model separates them. A torn bag barely holding its shape? The model still identifies it. A crushed bag riding flat on the belt? Counted.

"India's dispatch floors are not clean lab environments," said Sidakpreet Singh Batra, Founder & CEO at Helious Tech Solutions. "Bags arrive damaged. Night shifts run with reduced visibility and fatigued operators. We built our system specifically for those conditions -- not despite them."

The system's edge computing architecture ensures that counting continues even during network outages. Intelligence sits on the device, not in the cloud, making the Helious system one of the few AI bag counting solutions in the market that guarantees uninterrupted operation regardless of connectivity.

Built for Every Condition Indian Plants Actually Face

- High belt speeds. The real-time object detection engine processes video frames fast enough to count bags accurately even at the belt speeds typical of high-volume dispatch operations -- without requiring slowdowns, recalibration, or operational adjustments.

- Night shift operations. With infrared-capable cameras and a model that performs identically across all shifts, Helious eliminates the accuracy drop that consistently occurs during late-night and early-morning operations -- the same windows that see the highest rates of untracked losses and pilferage.

- Damaged and irregular bags. Torn, misshapen, overlapping, and irregularly filled bags are counted with the same accuracy as perfect ones. The AI identifies bags by visual profile -- not structural integrity -- making bag condition irrelevant to count accuracy.

- Bulk bag movement. When multiple bags move together, overlap, or pass as a cluster, the AI-powered tracking engine identifies and counts each bag individually. This prevents undercounting during high-volume dispatch operations and maintains accurate inventory records.ERP Integration and Dispute-Proof Audit TrailsBeyond counting, the Helious system delivers something no sensor or manual process can: a tamper-proof, timestamped video audit trail for every single bag dispatched.

Every count is backed by video evidence that is stored, searchable, and shareable. When a distributor raises a dispute about a delivery quantity, the conversation ends quickly -- because one side has footage and the other has a memory.

The system integrates directly with ERP and WMS platforms, including SAP and Oracle, auto-updating dispatch records and inventory levels in real time. Invoices are generated based on actual counted quantities -- eliminating the billing discrepancies that arise when paperwork does not match what physically left the plant.

Real-time alerts notify supervisors the moment a count deviates from the expected target -- not at the end of the shift, but in the moment. This gives operations teams the ability to intervene before a discrepancy becomes a dispatch error.

Designed for Multi-Industry, Multi-Plant ScaleThe Helious AI Bag Counting System is currently deployed across cement, fertiliser, food grain, and chemical industries. The system is configurable for any bag type -- paper, woven, laminated, or otherwise -- and can be retrained when bag sizes or materials change, without replacing any hardware.

For organisations operating across multiple plant locations, the Helious platform provides a unified dashboard that gives supervisors and management full visibility across every conveyor line from a single screen -- making multi-plant dispatch accuracy a manageable reality rather than an operational aspiration.

About Helious Tech SolutionsHelious Tech Solutions is an AI automation company specialising in intelligent vision systems for industrial operations. With a focus on solving real operational problems at scale, Helious builds solutions that integrate seamlessly into existing infrastructure and deliver measurable impact from day one. The company's portfolio spans AI-powered automation across dispatch, safety, quality control, and operational intelligence for India's heavy industry sector.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)