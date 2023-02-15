Hemal Ingle and Abhishek Sethiya starrer Umbrella release poster on Valentine's Day. The film, produced by Swarnad Creation and Blue Umbrella Entertainment, is presented by Scinemasters Entertainment

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 15 (ANI/PNN): The makers of the 'Umbrella' film decided to release their first poster on Valentine's Day. Directed by Manoj Vishe, the film stars Hemal Ingle, Abhishek Sethiya, Arun Nalawade and Suhita Thatte in key roles. Produced by Swarnad Creation and Blue Umbrella Entertainment, the movie is presented by Scinemasters Entertainment and will release in the second quarter of 2023.

'Umbrella' is a tender, musical love story of a well-educated, family-oriented couple whose love leads to emotional rifts in the relationships between the two families, the emotional upheaval caused by parents' expectations of their children and their unmet expectation.

Talking about the same director Manoj Vishe said, "It's a special film for us. Our story isn't a normal love story. Its mesmerizing music and love story will surely connect with the audiences."

Presenter Arvind Singgh Rajpoot of 'Scinemasters Entertainment' said, "When we heard about this film, we were sure we wanted to present it. It is a family film that will connect with the audience. We as a company believe in backing good content, and I have not come across a story like Umbrella in a long time."

Produced by Manoj Vishe and Arvind Singgh Rajpoot and co-produced by Aviraj Dapodikar, Sachindra Sharmaa, Sarthak Adhikari, Ashish Thakre and Nilesh Patil. The film's music is composed by Santosh Mulekar, lyrics from Mangesh Kangane. It has songs from singers like Ajay Gogavale, Late K.K., Sunidhi Chouhan, Nakash Aziz, Anand Shinde, and Bharti Madhvi.

