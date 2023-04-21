The cricketer shared her story with young aspiring athletes at the maison's flagship, followed by a live game of gully cricket in Kala Ghoda, Mumbai

New Delhi [India], April 21 (ANI/PNN): Modern fine jewellery maison Her Story celebrated the spirit of the Limitless collection recently with brand ambassador Smriti Mandhana. The opening batter for the Indian Women's National Cricket Team engaged in conversation with an excited group of young sports enthusiasts about ambition, drive and determination. The group ended the morning with a little friendly competition, going head-to-head in a game of cricket on the streets of Kala Ghoda. Each child went home with a custom kit and a personally autographed bat from Smriti.

Inspired by the unstoppable drive of a woman, the Limitless collection is characterised by bold, three-dimensional designs. The jewels are characterised by architectural forms that evoke the inspiring awe of looking up at a skyscraper from the ground. Trillion-cut faceted diamonds are set like pyramids in geometric 18K rose-gold and white-gold silhouettes that make a statement. "The ideas that Her Story has behind every jewel is really cool," Mandhana said. "We generally just wear jewellery without any connection to it, but with the Limitless collection, I'll know there's a story behind it and it'll motivate me. And maybe someone can be motivated by my story."

Speaking after the high-energy match, she commented, "Playing with the kids was amazing. Sometimes when you play professional cricket, you can forget the energy and the true love for the game, and that's exactly what they gave me today. So thank you to the Her Story team, I always love the spirit behind everything we do together, and thank you to the kids for teaching me a lot of new things today!"

The maison's campaign featuring Smriti Mandhana and five other inspiring women as well as the jewels of the Limitless collection are on display at the Her Story flagship boutique in Kala Ghoda. Visitors can explore the sophisticated range of earrings, necklaces, wristwear, and rings that capture the spirit of ambition and determination.

