Business News | Herbalife India Recognised with Dual Honours at 5th Procurement Strategy India Summit & Awards 2026

PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 4: Herbalife India, a premier health and wellness company, community, and platform, has been honoured with two prestigious recognitions at the 5th Procurement Strategy India Summit & Awards 2026, organised by Inventicon Business Intelligence.

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The summit brought together leading procurement and supply chain professionals, industry experts, and organisations from across sectors to recognise excellence in strategic sourcing, procurement transformation, and resilient supply chain practices.

At the event, Herbalife India received the Strategic Sourcing Excellence Award and the Procurement Risk & Resilience Excellence Award, which were accepted by Sumit Nitnaware and Pratik Bendre, respectively, on behalf of the company.

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The awards recognise Herbalife India's continued focus on driving structured sourcing strategies, strengthening supplier collaboration, and building resilient procurement frameworks to support operational efficiency and business continuity.

Commenting on the recognition, Ajay Khanna, Managing Director, Herbalife India, said, "Strong procurement and sourcing practices are critical in building agile and resilient business operations in today's evolving business environment. At Herbalife India, we continue to strengthen our procurement capabilities through strategic supplier partnerships, efficient sourcing practices, and a strong focus on risk management and operational excellence. These recognitions reflect our commitment to creating long-term value and building a resilient procurement ecosystem that supports sustainable growth."

Inventicon Business Intelligence is a well-recognised industry platform known for bringing together leaders and experts through high-impact conferences and summits focused on innovation, knowledge sharing, and best practices across procurement and supply chain functions.

These recognitions further reinforce Herbalife India's continued commitment to operational excellence, supplier collaboration, procurement resilience, and sustainable business growth.

About Herbalife International India Private Ltd.

Herbalife (NYSE: HLF) is a premier health and wellness company, community and platform that has been changing people's lives with great nutrition products and a business opportunity for its independent distributors since 1980. The Company offers science-backed food products to consumers in more than 90 markets through entrepreneurial distributors who provide one-on-one coaching and a supportive community that inspires their customers to embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle to live their best life. For more information, visit https://www.herbalife.com/en-in

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