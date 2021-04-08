New Delhi [India], April 8 (ANI): India's leading two-wheeler company Hero MotoCorp has initiated a Covid-19 vaccination drive across the organisation, consisting of more than 80,000 employees including permanent and contractual.

Hero MotoCorp will bear the cost of the vaccination drive for its workforce and other stakeholders within the extended Hero family.

The company will also facilitate similar vaccination initiative across its group companies such as Hero FinCorp, Hero Future Energies, Rockman Industries, Hero Electronix and AG Industries.

The vaccination initiative will cover both shots of the Covid-19 vaccine in phases as defined by health authorities, covering people over the age of 45 years and those with co-morbidities first, followed by a wider application in the general population.

At the very onset of the Covid-19 in March 2020, the Hero Group was among the very first corporates to pledge Rs 100 crore as aid for the relief efforts. (ANI)

