Business News | Hero MotoCorp Plans to Expand Flex-fuel Capability Up to E100, Bets on Multi-fuel Future

By Kaushal Verma

New Delhi [India], June 19 (ANI): Hero MotoCorp plans to expand its flex-fuel vehicle capability up to E100, as the company bets on multi-fuel and multi-powertrain technologies to drive the future of mobility, Ananda Reddy, Head-Advanced Engineering and Technology and Engine Design and Development at Hero MotoCorp, said.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh Horror: Husband Beats Wife, Chops Off Her Hair and Shaves Head Over 'Character Doubts'; Video Sparks Outrage.

"Future is any fuel, multi-fuel. We are looking at multi-fuel powertrain compatibility. So you have E0 to E100, same engine able to deliver performance and durability with the fuel available. It is no more like one fuel, one engine, one powertrain will drive the market. Multi-fuel, multi-powertrain solutions will drive the market, and we are all up for it," Reddy told ANI on the sidelines of the GreenCo event organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

Reddy said the company's sustainability strategy is centred on reducing emissions, improving fuel efficiency and adopting multiple fuel pathways. He said Hero MotoCorp is continuously enhancing its vehicles to deliver better fuel economy while expanding its portfolio to support fuels ranging from conventional gasoline to ethanol blends such as E0, E20 and E85.

Also Read | Jio Platforms IPO DRHP Filed: Mukesh Ambani Confirms Isha, Akash and Anant Will Lead the Jio IPO Process.

Early this month, Hero MotoCorp had launched the country's first flex-fuel commuter motorcycles -- the Hero Splendor+ Flex Fuel and Hero HF Deluxe Flex Fuel. These 100cc motorcycles are capable of running on ethanol-blended petrol ranging from E20 to E85.

"We are planning to expand till E100," he said today, adding that the company views fuel diversity as an important element of the transition towards sustainable mobility.

Apart from alternative fuels, Hero MotoCorp is also focusing on electrification as a key pillar of its sustainability roadmap. Reddy said the company is working on electrifying mobility in the commuter segment, which constitutes a major part of its business, while also addressing the premium segment.

The company is simultaneously evaluating hybrid technologies and other powertrain solutions as part of its broader strategy.

"We are also looking at hybrid. We are looking at other related powertrain solutions," Reddy said.

On electric vehicles, he said Hero MotoCorp continues to invest in the segment. The company launched its first EV model in 2022 and introduced the VX2 electric scooter last year.

Reddy said the company is expanding its EV portfolio beyond scooters and is developing products across other two-wheeler categories.

"We are expanding our portfolio not only in scooter, all other segments of two-wheelers. We are growing and expanding and trying to develop. It is in development phase. Soon you will see the models in the market," he said.

Commenting on concerns over fuel availability arising from geopolitical tensions, Reddy said the company had prepared for such situations through alternative fuel technologies.

"We had issues on fuel availability, doubt and anxiety towards fuel availability. But we are prepared," he said.

Reddy said Hero MotoCorp was the first two-wheeler manufacturer to launch E85-compatible vehicles, adding that two of the company's flagship models are already available in the market with the technology.

On business performance, Reddy said Hero MotoCorp's international operations continue to grow, and the company is currently present in more than 50 countries.

"We are growing strongly in African countries, Latam (Latin America) and Europe," he said.

Domestically, Reddy pointed to differing consumer trends across urban and rural markets. While urban consumers are increasingly moving towards electric mobility, demand for internal combustion engine (ICE) two-wheelers remains strong in rural India.

"There is a clear trend. Urban population is moving towards electrified mobility. But rural market is growing very strongly with ICE business. Rural India is contributing a lot to our growth," he said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)