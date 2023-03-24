Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 24 (ANI/PRNewswire): Hexaware, a global provider of IT services and solutions, is proud to announce that its CEO, R Srikrishna, has been felicitated under the category of the Most Promising Business Leaders of Asia at the 7th edition of The Economic Times Asian Business Leaders Conclave 2023, held in Mumbai.

This year's theme, 'The Asian Century: Creating a New World Order,' showcases the potential of a new breed of leaders emerging from the developing countries of Asia who are poised to significantly impact the region's business landscape. The leaders are selected through a rigorous evaluation process, measuring their impact on company growth, innovation, and expansion into national and international markets.

Also Read | NZ vs SL ODI Series 2023: New Zealand's Chad Bowes, Rachin Ravindra Set for ODI Debuts Against Sri Lanka.

Vikash Jain, Chief Financial Officer, and Ayesha Nair, Legal Counsel, expressed their gratitude for the recognition as they received the felicitation on behalf of Srikrishna.

Speaking of the recognition, R Srikrishna, Chief Executive Officer, said, "It is an honor to receive this award on behalf of 30,000 Hexawarians that work tirelessly to bring smiles daily to our customers. Our clients love Hexaware because of the outstanding work we do, and this results in great all-round performance for the company."

Also Read | Eurozone Growth at 10-month High in March, S&P Says.

Hexaware is a global technology and business process services company. Our 30,000 Hexawarians wake up every day with a singular purpose; to create smiles through great people and technology. With this purpose gaining momentum, we are well on our way to realizing our vision of being the most loved digital transformation partner in the world. We also seek to protect the planet and build a better tomorrow for our customers, employees, partners, investors, and the communities in which we operate.

With 54 offices in 19 countries, we empower enterprises worldwide to realize digital transformation at scale and speed by partnering with them to build, transform, run, and optimize their technology and business processes.

Learn more about Hexaware at https://www.hexaware.com.

This story has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)