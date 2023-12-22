PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 22: The CEO and Executive Director of Hexaware Technologies, R Srikrishna, was honored at the prestigious third edition of India's Impactful CEOs Conclave. The recognition took place during an event at Hotel Sahara Star in Mumbai on December 14.

Also Read | Kerala Shocker: Woman Kills Daughter With Down Syndrome, Dumps Body in Well in Thiruvananthapuram, Arrested.

Organized by ET Edge, a part of The Times Group, the conclave served as a platform for CEOs, thought leaders, and industry experts to convene and discuss strategies for positive change, impactful leadership, and sustainable business practices. Themed Trailblazing Leaders: Influence, Empower, Triumph, the conclave celebrated visionary leadership, innovation, and the significant impact of leaders shaping the global business landscape.

R Srikrishna's recognition at the conclave is a testament to his outstanding leadership, innovative vision, and contributions to the industry. Under Srikrishna's stewardship, Hexaware pivoted to relentless innovation by leveraging cutting-edge and emerging technologies.

Also Read | ‘The Archies’ Actress Khushi Kapoor is a Fashionista in the Making – Check Out Pics.

Srikrishna played a decisive role in redefining Hexaware's commitment to continuous learning, diversity, equity, and inclusion (DE&I), and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) goals. This renewed thrust enabled the delivery of innovative customer-centric solutions and established a collaborative culture, placing sustainability at its core.

Expressing gratitude, Srikrishna stated, "I thank the Times Group for this acknowledgment. It reflects the collective efforts of the entire Hexaware team and our commitment to driving a positive change for our customers and for the larger industry."

About Hexaware

Hexaware is a global technology and business process services company. Our 28,400 Hexawarians wake up every day with a singular purpose; to create smiles through great people and technology. With 45+ offices in 19 countries, we empower enterprises worldwide to realize digital transformation at scale and speed by partnering with them to build, transform, run, and optimize their technology and business processes.

Learn more about Hexaware at https://www.hexaware.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/530945/Hexaware.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)