Business News | HH Shri Rajrajeshwar Guruji Honoured at Parliament House, Melbourne Interfaith Gathering Promoting Peace, Unity, and Social Harmony

VMPL

Melbourne [Australia], June 13: In a remarkable celebration of diversity, dialogue, and mutual respect, the Interfaith Engagement for World Peace and Harmony was held at Parliament House, Melbourne, bringing together faith leaders, community representatives, dignitaries, and devotees committed to fostering a more peaceful and inclusive society.

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The event was organized by Kali Mata Mandir Sidhpeeth in association with P24 News Media, providing a meaningful platform for discussions on interfaith cooperation, cultural understanding, and collective responsibility towards global peace.

*A key highlight of the gathering was the recognition of His Holiness Shri Rajrajeshwar Guru Ji for his unwavering dedication to spiritual leadership*, humanitarian service, and the promotion of interfaith harmony. Guru Ji was honored by Evan Mulholland in the esteemed presence of Nath Bhawna Puri Ji, Parmila Tandon, and other distinguished guests.

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Adding an international perspective to the event, renowned speaker Renuka Goswami travelled from India to participate in the discussions and share her views on peacebuilding, community empowerment, and social cohesion.

The gathering was attended by several respected community members, including Kamini Bhatnagar and Harvinder Siya Jain, along with a large number of supporters and devotees who came together to celebrate the values of unity and coexistence.

During the ceremony, Richard Welch congratulated His Holiness Rajrajeshwar Guru Ji, acknowledging his significant contributions toward fostering understanding, compassion, and harmony among people from diverse faiths and cultural backgrounds.

Throughout the event, speakers highlighted the growing importance of interfaith engagement in today's world, emphasizing dialogue, cooperation, and shared values as essential tools for building stronger communities and addressing societal challenges.

The organizers extended their heartfelt appreciation to all guests, faith leaders, elected representatives, community members, and volunteers whose support and participation made the event a resounding success.

The event concluded with a renewed commitment to promoting peace, harmony, and mutual respect, reinforcing the belief that interfaith collaboration remains a powerful force for positive change both within Australia and globally.

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