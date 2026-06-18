Business News | Hiffin Strengthens Creator Gear Portfolio as Demand for Photography and Content Creation Equipment Grows

PNN

New Delhi [India], June 18: With India's creator economy expanding rapidly, Hiffin is strengthening its product portfolio, retail presence, and creator engagement initiatives to cater to the growing demand for photography and videography equipment across the country.

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The company, which provides a wide range of products required by creators including lighting solutions, tripods, camera accessories, and studio setup equipment, said the rise of content creation as a profession has significantly changed the market dynamics.

"Creator economy is growing day-by-day because every brand today wants to build its social media presence. The way marketing happens has changed completely. Companies want better product visuals, individuals want to create content, and this has increased demand for content creation equipment over the last two-three years," said Mr. Vineet Sehgal, CEO, Hiffin.

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He said the growth is not limited to large cities, as creators from Tier-I and Tier-II markets are also investing in better equipment to improve their content quality. According to Sehgal, Hiffin entered the segment after identifying a significant gap in the market where several international brands were offering professional equipment at higher price points.

"A few years ago, there were many international brands in this space, but affordability was a major challenge for many users. We saw an opportunity to bring reliable photography equipment that offers quality and affordability together. At Hiffin, we focus on quality products. We have high-end and good-quality ranges, but we do not believe in offering cheap products," he added.

Today, Hiffin products are available through platforms including Amazon and Flipkart, along with offline retail channels. The company is also expanding its presence across quick commerce platforms. Hiffin currently has a presence across more than 400 stores in India and continues to strengthen its retail network. The company recently opened its first experience centre at Future Forward, Lajpat Nagar, New Delhi, where creators can interact with products, understand setups, and choose equipment based on their requirements.

"Photography and videography products need proper understanding. At our experience centres, we have experts who understand customer requirements and guide them with the right solutions. We also provide after-sales service because our relationship with customers does not end after purchase," Sehgal said.

The company now plans to take the experience centre format to more cities including Mumbai and Kolkata, with an aim to expand such spaces across major cities in India in the coming years. Taking its engagement with creators further, Hiffin has also started a fully-equipped podcast studio that creators, brands, and professionals can use on a rental basis. The studio has been developed to provide creators access to a ready-to-use setup for podcasts, interviews, and digital content production.

Lighting remains one of Hiffin's strongest product categories. The company is also increasing its focus on podcast equipment, action camera accessories, and products that support modern creators.

"Our biggest selling category is lighting, and we have developed a wide range of products in this segment. Along with this, we are focusing on podcast equipment, action camera accessories, and other products required by creators. We also have our own in-house R&D team to work on new innovations," Sehgal said.

"Almost 50 per cent of our customers are content creators, including YouTubers and filmmakers. Around 20-30 per cent are wedding photographers, while others include people setting up their studios. We not only provide equipment but also educate creators and help them build their first setups," he added.

Hiffin caters to a diverse customer base including content creators, filmmakers, YouTubers, wedding photographers, and users building studio setups. As part of its creator-focused initiatives, Hiffin has also introduced the Udaan Campaign to support emerging creators through learning opportunities and access to equipment.

"We received thousands of queries from creators across India. We shortlisted some of them and provided the equipment they required for content creation. We believe nobody should be deprived of following their passion because they do not have access to the right equipment," Sehgal said.

The company has also been conducting regular workshops to provide practical exposure to creators. It plans to organise more such workshops in cities including Mumbai, Gujarat, and Kolkata.

Speaking about the company's future outlook, he said innovation will remain the biggest focus area. "Our aim is to become India's fastest-growing creator gear company. We want to innovate as much as possible, expand our R&D capabilities, and continue introducing products that support the evolving requirements of creators," Sehgal added.

With content creation becoming a mainstream profession, Hiffin aims to support creators across different stages with equipment, learning opportunities, and a stronger support network.

Website: www.hiffin.in

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