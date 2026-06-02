Business News | High-Risk Trauma Surgery Saves Road Accident 74-year-old Patient at Prayag Hospital

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], June 2: Doctors at Prayag Hospital and Research Centre Pvt. Ltd. successfully managed a highly critical and life-threatening abdominal emergency in a 74-year-old patient through timely surgical intervention, advanced ICU care, and coordinated multidisciplinary management.

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Mr. Ram Sharan Lal, a known case of heart disease, diabetes mellitus, and hypothyroidism, was admitted under the Ayushman panel at the hospital on January 5, 2026, in an extremely critical condition. He presented with severe abdominal pain and distension, repeated vomiting, fever, and shock, all signs suggestive of a serious abdominal emergency associated with systemic infection.

The patient was immediately shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), where a multidisciplinary team initiated aggressive resuscitation and stabilization. Considering his advanced age and multiple co-morbidities, the case was categorized as extremely high-risk. His cardiac condition and diabetes were carefully stabilized, and blood transfusion was administered to improve his condition prior to surgery.

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On January 6, 2026, the patient underwent emergency life-saving surgery performed by Dr. V. S. Solanki. During the procedure, doctors identified gangrenous small intestine that had lost blood supply and become non-viable. The affected segment was successfully removed, following which healthy bowel segments were reconnected. Large amounts of pus and infected fluid were drained from the abdominal cavity, and the associated hernial defect was also repaired.

Despite multiple medical challenges, the patient responded positively to treatment and remained under close post-operative monitoring in the ICU and ward. He showed steady clinical recovery and was discharged in stable and satisfactory condition on January 9, 2026.

Mr. Ram Sharan Lal and his son, Mr. Rajan Srivastava, expressed gratitude towards the doctors, nursing staff, and hospital management for the timely intervention, expert surgical care, and dedicated patient management that helped save his life.

Dr. V. S. Solanki, Senior Surgeon at Prayag Hospital and Research Centre Pvt. Ltd., said, "This was an extremely challenging case because the patient arrived in shock with multiple co-morbidities and severe abdominal infection. Timely surgical intervention, critical care support, and coordinated teamwork played a crucial role in achieving a successful outcome. At Prayag Hospital, our focus remains on delivering prompt and comprehensive care even in the most high-risk emergencies."

Pritika Singh, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Prayag Hospitals, said, "Managing such a critically ill elderly patient with multiple co-morbidities required exceptional coordination, rapid decision-making, and advanced clinical expertise. This successful outcome reflects the dedication of our doctors, ICU specialists, nursing teams, and support staff who work tirelessly to provide timely and compassionate care to every patient. At Prayag Hospitals, patient safety and quality healthcare remain our highest priorities."

Doctors noted that the case was especially challenging due to the patient's advanced age, pre-existing heart disease, diabetes mellitus, hypothyroidism, shock at the time of admission, and severe abdominal infection caused by gangrenous intestine with peritonitis. The need for emergency bowel resection, blood transfusion, intensive care support, and post-operative monitoring further highlighted the complexity and high-risk nature of the case.

The successful management of this case highlights the importance of timely diagnosis, advanced ICU support, experienced surgical expertise, and coordinated multidisciplinary care available at Prayag Hospital and Research Centre Pvt. Ltd..

About Prayag Hospital

Prayag Hospital and Research Centre Pvt. Ltd. began its journey in 1995 as Prayag Orthopedic Centre, a dedicated clinic in Sector 29, Noida, founded by Dr. B. P. Singh. Established on the principle of "Sewa Parmo Dharma," meaning service is the highest duty, the institution has grown with a commitment to compassionate, ethical, and patient-centric healthcare.

Today, Prayag Hospital is a 120-bedded NABH and NABL accredited hospital equipped with advanced medical infrastructure and supported by experienced doctors, nurses, and healthcare professionals. The hospital provides comprehensive services across general medicine, surgery, orthopaedics, emergency care, maternal and child health, and specialized treatments.

Over the years, the hospital has earned the trust of patients through quality healthcare, ethical practices, accessible treatment, and dedicated patient support services. It is also empanelled under various government healthcare schemes and recognized by multiple TPA panels to ensure affordable and accessible healthcare for eligible families.

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