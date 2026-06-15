Business News | Highbar Technocrat Accelerates Growth with New Project Wins, Successful Go-Lives, and Flagship SAP Connect Day Events Across India

The SAP-focused technology partner deepens its leadership in digital transformation for the Infrastructure, EPC, and Real Estate sectors

India PR Distribution

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 15: Highbar Technocrat Limited, one of the leading technology solutions providers for the Engineering, Construction & Operations (EC&O), EPC, Infrastructure, and Real Estate industries, has marked a significant phase of momentum with a wave of new project kick-offs, successful client go-lives, and the execution of its flagship SAP Connect Day events across three major Indian cities. Collectively, these milestones reinforce the company's standing as a specialised, domain-led SAP partner purpose-built for the infrastructure ecosystem.

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As a certified SAP Gold Partner with roots in the legacy of Hindustan Construction Company (HCC), Highbar Technocrat brings deep sector understanding to large-scale, complex projects. Its consulting-led approach to SAP implementation, upgrades, support, and analytics continues to position the company as a digital transformation partner of choice for organisations seeking to modernise operations and improve project delivery.

A Strong Pipeline of New Project Kick-OffsHighbar Technocrat has officially commenced implementation on a notable set of new engagements, signalling sustained demand for specialised SAP solutions within the infrastructure and real estate value chain. The newly kicked-off projects span a diverse mix of construction, infrastructure, mobility, and real estate organisations, underscoring the breadth of the company's industry footprint.

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The newly kicked-off engagements span multiple verticals within the broader infrastructure and real estate landscape, with clients spread across major commercial hubs in India:

Real Estate

- Shalimar Corp - Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh

- JSW Realty - Mumbai, Maharashtra

Water & Infrastructure

- Om Infra Ltd. - New Delhi

- APCO Infratech - Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh

- MRM Infrastructures - Jalna, Maharashtra

Riviera Infraprojects - Ahmedabad, Gujarat

Industrial Structures / Pre-Engineered Buildings (PEB)

- Smith Structures (India) Pvt. Ltd. - Ahmedabad, Gujarat

Electric Mobility

- Transvolt Mobility - Mumbai, Maharashtra

Each of these projects will leverage Highbar Technocrat's domain-specific SAP capabilities -- ranging from system implementation and integration to process optimisation -- tailored to the operational realities of the respective businesses.

This diverse portfolio reflects the company's ability to serve both established conglomerates and high-growth players across multiple sectors and geographies, delivering scalable, future-ready ERP foundations that support real-time visibility, cost control, and efficient project lifecycle management. Highbar Technocrat's industry-first approach embeds sector best practices into every implementation, helping clients move from fragmented, manual processes to a unified digital platform.

Successful Go-Lives Translate Strategy into ResultsComplementing its expanding pipeline, Highbar Technocrat has successfully taken three key clients live across the real estate and infrastructure segments, marking the transition from implementation to measurable operational value:

Real Estate

- MSN Realty - Hyderabad, Telangana

- Alembic Real Estate - Vadodara, Gujarat

Infrastructure / Industrial Engineering

- JCL Infra -Meerut, Uttar Pradesh

These go-lives reflect a core principle of Highbar Technocrat's delivery philosophy -- a commitment that extends well beyond technical implementation to ensure stable, sustained adoption. By aligning systems closely with the way each organisation actually operates, the company helps clients unlock efficiency gains, improve decision-making through real-time data, and establish a strong platform for future growth.

A successful go-live is often the true test of an implementation partner, marking the moment when new systems must perform under the demands of day-to-day operations. Highbar Technocrat's continued focus on post-go-live support, fine-tuning, and governance is designed to minimise disruption and accelerate the return on a client's SAP investment. The successful transitions of MSN Realty, Alembic Real Estate, and JCL Infra add to a growing track record of organisations that have moved confidently into a new phase of digital maturity with the company's support.

SAP Connect Day: Flagship Events Across Three CitiesIn a demonstration of its thought leadership and close collaboration with SAP, Highbar Technocrat recently executed a series of flagship industry events under the banner of SAP Connect Day, hosted in partnership with SAP. Held across Mumbai, Ahmedabad, and Hyderabad, the events brought together industry leaders, decision-makers, and technology practitioners from the infrastructure, EPC, and real estate sectors.

The SAP Connect Day series served as a platform to explore how digital transformation, powered by SAP, can address the unique challenges of project-driven industries -- from cost estimation and regulatory compliance to resource planning and operational excellence. By taking the conversation to three key regional hubs, Highbar Technocrat and SAP engaged a wide cross-section of organisations seeking to accelerate their own modernisation journeys. [INSERT ATTENDEE NUMBERS / KEY SESSION HIGHLIGHTS WHERE AVAILABLE]

Hosting the series across Mumbai, Ahmedabad, and Hyderabad allowed Highbar Technocrat to reach decision-makers in distinct regional markets, each with its own concentration of infrastructure and real estate activity. The format combined expert perspectives, solution showcases, and peer dialogue, giving attendees practical insight into how SAP-led transformation can be applied to their specific operational contexts. The partnership with SAP further underscores Highbar Technocrat's standing as a trusted, certified collaborator capable of bringing the full strength of the SAP ecosystem to bear for the EC&O sector.

Strengthening Industry Engagement at ET RECA, MumbaiFurthering its engagement with the real estate and construction community, Highbar Technocrat also participated in ET RECA, held in Mumbai in partnership with ET Realty. The event provided an influential forum to connect with senior stakeholders across the real estate and infrastructure landscape, reinforcing the company's visibility and credibility within the sector. [INSERT HIGHBAR'S SPECIFIC ROLE / SESSION / SPEAKER DETAILS WHERE AVAILABLE]

Powering the Next Wave: AI-Ready Solutions for Construction, Real Estate, and Mall ManagementAlongside its expanding implementation footprint, Highbar Technocrat continues to invest in next-generation capabilities designed for the future of project-driven and asset-intensive industries. Highbar's AI-ready insights for Construction, Real Estate, and Mall Management empower organizations with smarter operations through automation, real-time graphical insights, market trend analysis, predictive analytics, and enhanced decision-making enabled by intelligent chatbots.

The platform is designed to provide intelligent recommendations based on an organization's current performance, broader market trends, and competitor benchmarks. This helps businesses move beyond reactive, manual processes and adopt a proactive, data-driven approach to operations. By embedding intelligence into the core operating systems of construction firms, real estate developers, and mall operators, Highbar Technocrat enables its customers to unlock greater value from every project, every asset, and every customer interaction.

Building Momentum for the Road AheadTaken together, the new project kick-offs, successful go-lives, and high-impact industry events illustrate a period of strong momentum for Highbar Technocrat. With over a decade of specialised expertise and an exclusive focus on the EPC, infrastructure, and real estate sectors, the company remains committed to delivering SAP-powered digital transformations that help its clients build smarter, more responsive, and future-ready enterprises.

As digital adoption continues to reshape project-driven industries, Highbar Technocrat is well positioned to extend its leadership -- partnering with organisations at every stage of their transformation journey and continuing to drive measurable efficiencies through technology innovation.

About Highbar Technocrat Limited

Highbar Technocrat Limited is a leading technology solutions provider specialising in the Engineering, Construction & Operations (EC&O), EPC, Infrastructure, and Real Estate industries. A certified SAP Gold Partner backed by the legacy of Hindustan Construction Company (HCC), the company offers a comprehensive portfolio of SAP implementation, upgrade, support, and analytics services, alongside industry-specific point solutions designed to reduce project execution time and cost. For more information, visit www.highbartechnocrat.com.

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