Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 27: Highbar Technocrat Limited., a leading provider of cutting-edge SAP solutions in India, has been honored with the Net New Business Partner of the Year 2024 award by SAP at the Partner Kickoff Meeting (PKOM) 2025 held in Goa. This prestigious recognition celebrates Highbar Technocrat's outstanding success in acquiring the highest number of new SAP clients in India across multiple industry sectors in 2024.

#SAPIndiaPKOM 2025 marked the largest Partner Kickoff Meeting in the India Market Unit, bringing together industry leaders and global SAP partners. The event was lauded as a world-class gathering, offering seamless production, highly engaging content, and an atmosphere brimming with innovation, collaboration, and positive energy.

"Receiving the SAP Net New Business Partner of the Year 2024 award is a testament to our relentless commitment to driving digital transformation for businesses across India. We are proud to be recognized for our contributions to the SAP ecosystem and look forward to continuing our journey of innovation and customer success" said Mangesh Wadaje, Chairman & CEO, Highbar Technocrat Limited.

Highbar Technocrat's achievement is even more significant as the company increases its focus on maximizing business potential with SAP. The SAP System is a robust enterprise resource planning (ERP) solution that integrates various facets of a company, including finance, HR, supply chain, and customer management. SAP solutions provide real-time insights and process optimization, empowering businesses to adapt to dynamic market demands.

'Rise with SAP' is a ground-breaking initiative that enables businesses to thrive in today's competitive landscape. Highbar Technocrat specializes in SAP system implementation, SAP services, SAP support, and the transformative 'Rise with SAP' services program. With a strong foundation in SAP's latest technologies, the company guides businesses through their digital transformation journey, ensuring streamlined operations and enhanced efficiency.

Highbar Technocrat offers a full suite of SAP services, including SAP System Implementation and Upgrades, Business Process Intelligence and Analytics, Customization and Integration, Data Migration and Analytics, and Cloud Infrastructure Solutions. These services are designed to help businesses optimize operations and enhance efficiency. The Engineering, Construction, and Operations (EC&O) sector has unique SAP requirements to drive digital transformation and operational excellence. Infrastructure projects demand robust project lifecycle management, cost estimation, and regulatory compliance tracking. Real estate businesses benefit from SAP solutions for lease management, asset tracking, and financial reporting.

Government entities require SAP-based governance, procurement management, and citizen service enhancements. Infrastructure, EPC and Real Estate organizations leverage SAP for resource planning, administrative automation, and improved stakeholder engagement. Highbar Technocrat specializes in delivering tailored SAP solutions that empower these industries with seamless, data-driven operations and enhanced decision-making. At Highbar Technocrat, we recognize the importance of maintaining a stable and efficient SAP environment. Our SAP support services ensure smooth operations, allowing businesses to focus on their core activities. 24/7 Monitoring and Maintenance, Issue Resolution and Troubleshooting, Performance Optimization, and Regular Updates and Patch Management.

"This achievement reflects our extensive industry knowledge, focus on putting customers first, and dedication to providing innovative SAP solutions. Our client's belief in us and their willingness to work together have been essential to our progress. By partnering with us, they've played a key role in helping us broaden our influence and make a difference across multiple industries. We are thrilled about what lies ahead and remain committed to equipping businesses with top-tier SAP solutions" said Upagupta Patnaik, Chief Operating Officer, Highbar Technocrat.

For more information about Highbar Technocrat and our SAP solutions, visit: highbartechnocrat.com

