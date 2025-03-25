New Delhi [India], March 25 (ANI): HIL Limited, a subsidiary of the USD 3 billion CK Birla Group, has officially rebranded itself as BirlaNu Limited and is planning to invest USD 150 million, aiming to become a USD 1 billion company by 2028, the company said in a release.

The company has 32 manufacturing facilities across India and Europe, with customers and partners in over 80 countries.

Avanti Birla, President, BirlaNu, said, "Our new identity, BirlaNu, reflects who we are at our core--a company who is always pushing forward. We're in this business because we believe in quality, innovation and making things that last. The people we serve--homeowners, builders, and designers--are at the heart of everything we do. Whether it's creating better materials, improving sustainability, or bringing fresh ideas to construction, we're here crafting innovative buildings and structures that stand the test of time."

Akshat Seth, Managing Director and CEO, BirlaNu said, "Our focus has always been on delivering high-quality, sustainable building materials: pipes, construction chemicals, putty, roofs, walls and floors that meet the needs of modern construction. We're making big moves to back that up. We've introduced organic-based stabilisers (OBS) in UPVC pipe manufacturing, an industry that was first in India and eliminated heavy metals. We've doubled our AAC block capacity in Chennai to 4 lakh cubic meters per year, making it one of the country's largest facilities. And marking our expansion into the home and interiors space, we intend to bring our global premium flooring brand Parador to India."

BirlaNu (formerly HIL Limited), part of the USD 3 billion CK Birla Group, is a company that offers home and building products and services.

The company serves homeowners, builders, and designers with sustainable, innovative solutions for pipes, construction chemicals, putty, roofs, walls, and floors, featuring brands like BirlaNuLeakproof Pipes, BirlaNu Construction Chemicals, BirlaNuTruColour Putty, Charminar, BirlaNu Aerocon, and Parador.

With 32 manufacturing facilities in India, Germany and Austria, innovation centers in India and Germany and a market presence in over 80 countries, the company claims to adhere to the highest global quality standards, holding certifications such as GreenPro, IGBC, PEFC, Blue Angel and EPD. (ANI)

