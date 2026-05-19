Business News | Himalayan Institute of Technology, Dehradun, Celebrates Silver Jubilee with Grand Annual Day 2026 and Celebrity Night Karizma

VMPL

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], May 19: Himalayan Institute of Technology, Dehradun, marked its silver jubilee year with great enthusiasm and grandeur by organising its Annual Day 2026 along with the much-awaited Celebrity Night titled Karizma. The celebration reflected twenty-five years of the institute's journey in education, culture, and holistic development.

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The highlight of the evening was the Celebrity Night, which featured renowned Bollywood Punjabi artist Alfaz and celebrated Uttarakhand folk singer Gajendra Rana. Their energetic and soulful performances captivated the audience and transformed the event into a memorable musical celebration.

The programme commenced with the invocation of Goddess Saraswati, setting a spiritual and auspicious tone for the event. Following this, the announcement of the Student of the Year award took place. The honour was conferred upon Saraswat Kukreti, an eighth-semester BHM student. Chairman of Dehradun's best college Prof.(Dr.) Ajay G Jasola congratulated the winner and presented his with a trophy and a medal.

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Before the main celebration, various student clubs of the institute organised a range of creative and engaging activities. These included a street play, a ramification event, digital sports competitions, a bike stunt show, tattoo making, a makeup technique demonstration, and a photography exhibition. Each club showcased exceptional creativity and talent, adding vibrancy and enthusiasm to the overall programme.

Several awards and recognitions were presented during the event. The Best Performance award was jointly given to Dholi Dance, representing Garhwali culture and Gatka, presented by Sikh students. Megha received the Best Solo Performance award. The fashion show, based on a themed concept, emerged as one of the key attractions of the evening. The titles of Mr Fashionista and Miss Fashionista were awarded to Ashwin Tiwari and Prachi Bisht, respectively. The Best Anchor award was presented to Akshay Baisan for his impressive stage performance and coordination.

The Annual Day celebration highlighted the institute's commitment to academic excellence along with equal emphasis on cultural creativity, talent development, and personality growth. The silver jubilee event stood as a strong reflection of unity, enthusiasm, and the institute's vision of nurturing future leaders and professionals.

The occasion was graced by Director Prof(Dr.) Archana Jasola and Dy. Director Agrieem Jasola. The event also witnessed the special contribution of Sudhir Badola, Rashmi Bijlwan, Anand Singh Kandari, Kamini Madhwal, Praveen Bansal, Diksha Khanduri, and Mohit Negi, who played a key role in making the programme successful.

Students, faculty members, distinguished guests, and attendees from various fields actively participated in the celebration, making it a memorable milestone in the institute's journey.

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