Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 3 (ANI/BusinessWire India): India's township culture is catching on in other areas of the world, where the concept of a '15-minute city' is gaining hold. The idea is to improve people's quality of life by designing towns where they can access the convenience they need in a quarter of an hour.

An eco-friendly lifestyle juxtaposed with close proximity to nature is the need of the hour post the Covid-19 pandemic. With added civic infrastructure and utilities provided in a township living, it elevates to a wholesome experience for homebuyers to reap the benefits of a new age lifestyle.

Dr Niranjan Hiranandani, Founder, and MD of Hiranandani Group of Companies says, "Hiranandani Township offers the right amalgamation of location, amenities and product mix which redefines the 'Value Proposition' for the homebuyers, striking a fine balance between the three E's that includes: Economics - Ecology - Emotions. The townships are specifically curated keeping in mind the demand and conditioning of the future, purveying the quintessence of a fulfilled and healthy living."

Hiranandani townships across geographies ensure a premium quality lifestyle with an add-on advantage of experiencing a permissive life with everything assembled in one place. The Covid pandemic has played a major role in redefining the 'ideal' home which is no longer restricted to just square feet of space. Hiranandani is a pioneer in township living, introducing people towards a holistic ecosystem with ample green acres of land weaved along with a vibrant social fabric for its residents.

The timeless architectural beauty of the townships has been accredited with the title of 'Rome of India'. Well-developed civic infrastructure along with a well-rounded security system promises a seamless lifestyle. Acres of tree boulevards, neatly curved roads, concealed utilities, waste management system, drainage system, FTTP connectivity along with in-house water and sewage recycle system elevates the business of a superior living experience.

The community living spirits are high across all the townships where celebrations of festivals and social events take place with a lot of enthusiasm and merriment. To further accelerate the bond, amenities like an amphitheater, performance square, and a considerable space for lounging epitomize the spirit of togetherness.

The 'Community living' lifestyle embodies a rich quality of life, enhanced living standards, improved comfort, access to convenience, close proximity to branded education, healthcare, high street retail, entertainment, and recreation amenities. Such an array of arrangements makes Hiranandani townships the ultimate destination for owning a classic piece of asset.

The price admiration of the township homes accentuates the possibility of living within close proximity with one's family throughout generations, creating wealth and prosperity for the future generations. The quality and caliber of the houses in the townships is considered to be an ageless treasure, creating an affair of extravaganza besides the opulence of comfort.

Hiranandani Business Park is a niche that offers grade A commercial office spaces within the township - torch-bearing the concepts like - 'Walk to work' and 'Work near Home'. Convenience and a well-balanced lifestyle are the major goals behind such a concept which in turn negates the concerns related to an unprecedented crisis. The excessive exposure to the risk of long-haul commute, exhaustive energy levels, and a spoiled lifestyle is alarming amongst the homeowners. The remote work culture is nudging new-age Millennial home buyers to opt for township living that offers a complete comfort of living within the township.

Currently, Hiranandani Townships are conferred with the title of a 'trailblazer' in the development of mixed-use integrated townships spanning vast acreage of land parcels with a branded legacy of developments. Creating townships of such magnitude and scale comes with great detail to planning and mastering the art of precision.

Hiranandani Townships are smart and sustainable cities, curated way ahead of time. The well-planned layouts and precision engineering have together created an infrastructure marvel which in itself sets a new paradigm of technologically infused real estate wonder.

Come and visit the Hiranandani Townships to elevate your lifestyle to premium quality and be a member of an exclusive community.

