Hisense jumps to Global No 2 TV brand. Launches two new future ready TV series this festive season. Buy & Fly for FIFA 2022 World Cup in Qatar

New Delhi [India], September 23 (ANI/Mediawire): Hisense, a global leader in consumer home appliances and electronics, has launched its U7H TV and next-generation A7H Tornado 2.0 TV series in India. Exquisitely designed U7H comes with a 4K 120Hz native panel equipped with Full Array Local Dimming, Quantum Dot Color, HDMI 2.1, Dolby Vision IQ, Dolby Atmos with e-ARC is a future-ready TV. For gamers, the TV has AMD Free Sync Premium, Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) provides a superior and enhanced experience with a faster response. Additionally, the Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) prevents any screen tearing effect. These features will make the entire gaming experience much more fun and seamless.

As an introductory offer, the U7H comes with a bundled Amazon Fire Tv stick 4K in the box. The product is exclusively available on Amazon during the Great Indian Shopping Festival.

U7H-Amazon Exclusive Launch

55U7H- Buy Link- Rs 51,990/-

65U7H- Buy Link -Rs 71,990/-

Hisense is also launching the successor to the widely popular Tornado series, the Tornado 2.0, now with Google TV and remote finder. The TV comes with a 6-speaker system with sound tuned by JBL, pumping out a staggering 102W sound output. The TV also comes with Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and MEMC for a smooth viewing experience. In addition, Hisense is the official sponsor for FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar and is offering every buyer a chance to win tickets to watch a live FIFA match in Qatar.

Tornado 2.0 A7H-Rs. 42,990/-

Amazon- Buy Link

Flipkart- Buy Link

Rishi Tandon, COO Hisense India, talks about the launch, "We are overjoyed to share that Hisense TV has jumped to Global No 2 position in TV Global shipment in Q2 2022 with a market share of 12.1 per cent. The credit goes to the innovative products that we bring to the market. Like our new launch the 120Hz QLED U7H exclusive launch on Amazon which sold out in 30 mins at launch on Amazon. As an inaugural launch offer, we have also bundled Fire TV stick 4K with every purchase of U7H and offering 3 Year comprehensive warranty on both U7H and new Tornado 2.0 A7H and other TV models with special prices just for this festive season. As Hisense is also the official sponsor of FIFA World Cup 2022, we are also giving our customers a chance to see FIFA 2022 world cup in Qatar. "

Key features of the U7H TV

120Hz refresh rate ultra-motion with IPS Panel

The U7H has a native 4K 120Hz refresh rate with an IPS panel which provides a wide viewing angle and works much faster and refreshes 4x faster than 30Hz and 2x than 60Hz, thereby producing a smoother motion and transition in fast paced action sequences whether it is movies or games. The TV also comes equipped with HDMI 2.1 port with e-ARC support for the next generation gaming consoles.

Full Array Local Dimming

The U7H TV has a full-array LED lighting that is placed throughout the back of the set, instead of just having them along the edge. The feature allows enhanced dimming effect, reduces blooming effect and produces darker blacks and brighter bright's in every scene for an ideal viewing experience.

Quantum Dot Colour

The Quantum Dot technology produces over a billion shades of colours which makes every scene pop with rich contrast levels and true colours.

Game Mode Pro with AMD Free Sync Premium- The TV also has an AMD Free Sync Premium, Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) and Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) that provides you with a superior and enhanced gaming experience with faster response and prevent screen tearing effect.

Alexa & Google Assistant Built-In- The TV has also built-in support for smart assistants like Alexa and Google Assistant.

Key features of the Tornado 2.0 (A7H)

JBL Powered Audio- Tornado 2.0 comes with 102W powerful sound with 6 speaker system and audio tuned by JBL. Creating a dome of sound which envelops the user and puts them right in the action.

Google TV- The TV comes loaded with the latest operating system from Google, which has all the latest features, like content based on what you watch. One watchlist to add all your favourite content directly from your phone, anywhere, anytime. Built-in Chromecast and full support for Apple AirPlay and Apple Home Kit.

Dolby Vision and Atmos- This feature, or the Dolby Vision, works automatically to adjust the colour schemes and contrasts to bring the content to life. In addition, Dolby Atmos provides you right in the middle of the action with object-based audio with depth and clarity.

Remote Finder - The Tornado 2.0 has a remote that has a traceable tracker, which allows the user to locate the remote if it is misplaced within your home. Forget about the hassle of remembering where you last saw your TV remote.

Game Mode- The Tornado 2.0 also comes equipped with Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) & Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) which enhances the gaming experience.

