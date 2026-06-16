Business News | Historic Announcement: Miss Grand International to Be Hosted in India for the First Time Ever

Historic Announcement: Miss Grand International to be hosted in India for the first time ever

VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 16: A historic milestone in the world of international pageantry has officially been achieved. For the very first time in its illustrious history, Miss Grand International (MGI) will be hosted in India, bringing one of the world's most celebrated beauty pageants to the heart of one of the world's most vibrant and culturally rich nations. India Set to Welcome the World for Miss Grand International 2026

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The landmark event is expected to welcome delegates from across the globe, international media, pageant enthusiasts, sponsors, and tourism partners for what promises to be one of the grandest editions of Miss Grand International ever produced.

Historic Agreement Signed at MGI Headquarters, Thailand

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Accompanying this announcement is a landmark photograph capturing the official hosting agreement signing ceremony held at the Miss Grand International Headquarters in Bangkok, Thailand.

The image features Ms. Akanksha Thakur, National Director of Miss Grand India, and Mr. Sourav Anand, Founder & CEO of Star EP Business India Pvt. Ltd. (Star Entertainment Production), formally signing the hosting agreement alongside Mr. Nawat Itsaragrisil, President of Miss Grand International, renowned Thai businessman, media personality, and founder of the Miss Grand International Organization.

This historic signing symbolizes a new era for Indian pageantry and reflects the trust placed in India to host one of the most prestigious international beauty competitions in the world.

A Celebration Across Incredible Destinations

According to information released by Miss Grand International and associated announcements, the 2026 edition is expected to showcase multiple iconic Indian destinations, with activities planned across New Delhi, Jaipur, and Agra, offering delegates and international audiences an unforgettable experience of India's heritage, culture, luxury, and hospitality.

Tentative Schedule: September-October 2026

While the final competition calendar is yet to be officially released, current reports indicate that pageant activities are expected to take place during September and October 2026, culminating in the Grand Final in October.

The month-long celebration is anticipated to feature Arrival and Welcome Ceremonies, Cultural and Tourism Showcases, National Costume Competition, Preliminary Competitions, Charity and Social Impact Activities, International Media Engagements, and the Grand Coronation Night.

India's Moment on the Global Stage

India has emerged as a significant force in global pageantry, producing internationally recognized titleholders and passionate fan communities. Hosting Miss Grand International represents a monumental achievement for the country's beauty and entertainment industry.

Under the leadership of Star Entertainment Production, Mr. Sourav Anand, and Ms. Akanksha Thakur, this historic edition aims to deliver a world-class production while showcasing India's diversity, innovation, and global appeal.

The Grand Countdown Begins

As preparations commence, excitement continues to build across the international pageant community. Millions of fans worldwide will soon witness a spectacular fusion of glamour, culture, empowerment, and international friendship unlike anything seen before in Miss Grand International history.

The crown. The journey. The celebration.

For the first time ever, the road to the Miss Grand International crown leads to India.

Miss Grand International 2026 - India Awaits the World.

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