New Delhi [India], November 15: In a remarkable display of international goodwill and cultural unity, a historic event was held in New Delhi on November 14, 2024, to celebrate the birthday of King Charles III of the United Kingdom. Organized at The Grand Hotel, Vasant Vihar, the occasion was attended by esteemed representatives from the U.K., including Simon Ovens-DL, Taz Khan, and Mrs. Suzy Jekman. The celebration also featured spiritual guidance from HH Shri Raj Rajeshwar Guruji, Founder of the International Siddhashram Shakti Center and saw participation from renowned religious leaders like Lokesh Muni Ji and saints from Spain, Russia, and the United States.

Dr. Basant Goel, the CEO of Goel Medicos and ANT Pharmaceuticals, played a key role in bringing this unique celebration to life, furthering his commitment to fostering global cultural harmony. Under the spiritual leadership of HH Shri Raj Rajeshwar Guruji, who has established International Siddhashram Centers across India, UK, and the United States, the event highlighted India's pivotal role in promoting international understanding.

A standout moment of the evening was the presentation of a unique artwork crafted from cow dung by celebrated artist Mahesh Vaishnav to the U.K. delegation. The artwork symbolized the harmony between tradition and sustainability, aligning with King Charles III's environmental advocacy.

Dr.Basant Goel, recognized globally for his humanitarian contributions and leadership in the healthcare sector, served as the Global Ambassador for the International Siddhashram Shakti Center in the U.K., U.S., and India. Though renowned for accolades such as the Life Achievement Award at IIFA in Abu Dhabi and the International Healthcare Leadership Award in Dubai, Dr. Goel humbly dedicated the event's success to the spirit of cultural exchange and unity.

Additionally, guests were presented with Dr. Basant Goel globally acclaimed biography, which sheds light on his inspiring journey while serving as a token of gratitude.

This unprecedented celebration not only honored King Charles III but also showcased India's ability to host events of global significance. By blending tradition, sustainability, and international cooperation, the event received widespread appreciation and firmly positioned New Delhi as a hub for fostering global harmony.

