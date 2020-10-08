Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 8 (ANI): Hitachi ABB Power Grids India has won a project worth more than Rs 100 crore from HPCL Rajasthan Refinery Ltd (HRRL), a joint venture between state-run Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd and the state government of Rajasthan.

The infrastructure development will help to power its new refinery and petrochemical project in the Barmer district.

Also Read | Google Maps' New Feature Shows COVID-19 Containment Zones in Mumbai.

With a total processing capacity of nine million tonnes per annum, the project is aimed at producing clean fuels and feedstock for textile, packaging and petroleum industries. It is expected to create about 1,000 direct jobs upon completion, and up to 40,000 indirect jobs during construction.

Hitachi ABB Power Grids is delivering a 220/66-kilovolt (kV) substation to assimilate power from the state grid and deliver it efficiently to the Barmer refinery. Gas-insulated switchgear with its compact and low-maintenance design will be installed, enabling the refinery to conserve space.

Also Read | Shah Rukh Khan Delivers His Popular Dialogue, 'Rahul Naam toh Suna Hoga', As Rahul Tripathi Picks up the Man of the Match Award After KKR vs CSK, IPL 2020.

N Venu, Managing Director of Hitachi ABB Power Grids said India is the third-biggest consumer of oil and refiners need to prime themselves ahead of time to avoid potential supply disruptions.

"Reliable power is indispensable for that and we are glad to have been chosen as the trusted partner by HRRL. The project which will further propel infrastructure development, economic revival and job creation in the state," he said in a statement on Thursday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)