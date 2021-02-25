New Delhi [India], February 25 (ANI/NewsVoir): Johnson Controls - Hitachi Air Conditioning India Limited, the joint venture company of Johnson Controls Inc, U.S.A and Hitachi Appliances, Japan and one of India's most selling air-conditioner brand has recently launched its latest range of new-age Room Air Conditioners for 2021.

Inspired by nature and its Japanese roots, the new aesthetically appealing and premium looking product line-up includes Hitachi Cooling and Heating's first-ever Ambience light which allows consumers to perfectly tune-in with their desired temperature and comfort level, a new stunning 'iconic wave design' that is inspired by naturally existing waveform and Hitachi's fusion line which is inspired by the Japanese Kintsugi art.

The company has also introduced a new airCloud Home app for its Wi-Fi-enabled ACs with smart geo fencing feature and voice command and a plethora of other futuristic air conditioning products and technologies.

With the launch of its advanced range of energy-efficient and environmentally-friendly air conditioning solutions, the brand endeavours to set new standards in the Indian AC industry and become India's top HVAC brand.

The consumer is the King and the company understand that consumer of the new Informed world is evolving every day and their need for NEW is changing. In its endeavour to meet the demands of this aspiring consumer, the company is committed to set new consumer satisfaction milestones with its best in class products and solutions, because at Hitachi 'New begins with you'.

A global leader in air conditioning technology with over 30 years of legacy in India, Hitachi Heating and Cooling thrives to make people's lives comfortable by providing the best possible air-conditioning solutions through the design, engineering and manufacturing of efficient, advanced and top-notch cooling solutions.

Hitachi Heating and Cooling have always strived to improve indoor air quality for its customers to help them live a healthy life. Hitachi Heating and Cooling provide air conditioning solutions, which offer clean, fresh, and odourless air to ensure a harmonious and balanced indoor air experience.

In its expanded product portfolio, Hitachi Cooling & Heating India offers innovations that offer unparalleled indoor experience and add comfort to life.

From premium looking, technologically advanced room ACs, SET-FREE mini (VRF based) & Cassette models for premium residential and smaller commercial spaces, to highly efficient SET-FREE Sigma (VRF System) & latest Ductable air conditioning type models for large commercial buildings, the company offers pathbreaking products that meet everyone's diverse requirements.

Taking the sustainability and energy conservation agenda to new heights, Hitachi Cooling & Heating India is going heavily on inverter technology to help consumers save electricity, money and the environment.

With Inverter Split AC models ranging between 5, 4 and 3-Star category, almost as high as 80 percent of the entire Split AC line up is inverter-based and the majority of the Room AC models are charged with environment-friendly Green refrigerant.

Hitachi's all-new range of expandable and energy-efficient air conditioners are designed keeping in mind the extreme heat conditions of the Northern Plains and hot-cum-humid conditions of the coastal areas of India. Inspired by the ever-changing seasons, the company has introduced Hitachi's first-ever Ambience light in this year's super exciting product range.

Ambience light is an immersive display on the ac which allows consumers to perfectly tune-in with their desired temperature and comfort level. With the Ambience light feature, consumers can easily know their surrounding ambience ranging from cold, comfort to warm.

Most suited to meet the cooling demands of a large room (up to 400 sq. ft), Hitachi Cooling & Heating has also launched its high capacity, heavy performing and truly powerful machines- Takeshi ACs.

In recent time with rapid urbanization going around, new constructions often have room sizes of 120 to 135 sq. ft. for which 1.5 TR model is oversized and 1 TR is undersized. To address this challenge, the company has introduced a special category of 1.25 TR, 3- & 5-Star inverter models, which fits in perfectly for this room size.

This is apt for markets such as Kerala, Karnataka, Mumbai, Pune, etc. A new compact 1.0 TR outdoor unit with outstanding aesthetics and an indoor spit AC unit for lower capacity AC requirements is also one of the latest additions to the new range.

For those who want something extra, Hitachi has launched a new series called the X series. Bringing the expandable inverter technology legacy of the split air conditioner to the window air conditioner, the new product lineup has Shizuka inverter window air conditioner range. It expands its cooling capacity when the temperature goes up in extreme summers and can work up to 52° C.

Catering to the rising demand for IoT-based products at smart homes, the company has introduced airCloud home along with its exciting range of Wi-Fi-connected smart air conditioners. airCloud home allows consumers to control their air conditioner remotely through smartphone or Google Home/Alexa digital device or even voice assistant on their mobile phones.

The new product range is also powered by Hitachi air technologies to ensure all-round comfort and unmatched indoor experience. The 5 unique features of Hitachi air comprise auto coil dry technology for odour free air, wave blade design for silent air, big flow deflector for surround air, iClean+ for clean air and iFresh for fresh air.

Johnson Controls - Hitachi Air Conditioning India Ltd. is a leading global air conditioning manufacturer providing homeowners and businesses with customized air conditioning solutions.

The company seamlessly blends in state-of-the-art design, engineering and advanced manufacturing capabilities to offer innovative, efficient and reliable cooling and heating solutions.

For more details, please visit www.hitachiaircon.in.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)