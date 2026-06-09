Business News | Hitmaker Composers Zayed Khan & Ishaq Khan Launch Zi Music Studio in Mumbai with Industry Veteran Kapil Madan

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 9: Music composers and directors Zayed Khan and Ishaq Khan, along with veteran talent manager and audio engineer Kapil Madan, have officially launched Zi Music Studio in Mumbai. The state-of-the-art music production facility is located at Crescent Royale in Andheri West and opened its doors on June 4, 2026.

Also Read | Kangana Ranaut Thanks Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai for Supporting ‘Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata's Mission to Celebrate Real Heroes.

Zi Music Studio aims to provide complete audio production and post-production services under one roof. The studio offers music production, vocal and instrument recording, advertising jingles, film and web series background scores, as well as professional mixing and mastering services.

The facility is equipped with high-end audio technology from globally renowned brands including Neumann, Adam Audio, Prism Sound, Manley Labs, SSL, Audient, PreSonus, and Lewitt. The hybrid analog-digital setup is designed to deliver world-class sound quality for artists, filmmakers, and content creators.

Also Read | 'These Federal Judges Are Really Giving Us a Hard Time': Donald Trump Slams Court System After USD 100,000 H-1B Visa Fee Struck Down (Watch Video).

The launch marks a major milestone for Zayed and Ishaq Khan, who moved to Mumbai from Port Blair, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, just four years ago. Since then, the duo has worked as singers and composers on successful projects for major music labels such as T-Series and Zee Music and recently completed their first Bollywood feature film as music directors.

The partnership is also built on a strong personal connection. Zayed Khan and Kapil Madan first met in 2015, developing a close friendship that has now evolved into a business venture.

Speaking about the launch, Zayed and Ishaq said that Zi Music Studio is the realization of a dream they have carried for years. Kapil Madan added that the studio is more than just a recording space and aims to create a trusted ecosystem for artists and creative professionals.

Zi Music Studio is now open for bookings, collaborations, and audio post-production projects.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)