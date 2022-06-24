Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): Hiver, a Bengaluru-based SaaS startup, launched a music video highlighting its work-meets-play culture. The entire music video, including lyrics, vocals, instrumentals, and videography, has been created by Hiver's in-house talent.

The music video was shot in the Hiver office on the occasion of World Music Day and showcases the company's non-formal work culture. The lyrics of the song place emphasis on Hiver's value system - simplicity, and work-life balance, amongst others. It also talks about the brand's journey so far and how Hiver is focused on building a world-class product.

Also Read | Deepika Padukone Is An Angel in White Gown; See Pics From Exhibition in Madrid!.

You can view the video here. Niraj Ranjan Rout, CEO and Co-founder of Hiver, is an avid guitar player himself and believes, "Music is very close to our hearts here at Hiver. Its universality allows our diverse team to connect with each other more profoundly. We've seen that having impromptu jamming sessions at work have not only brought us closer as a team but have also helped our employees de-stress and nurture their creativity."

Speaking on creating the campaign, Charu Gupta, Director of Brand and Content Marketing, Hiver said, "At Hiver, we believe it's important to learn more about and recognise the talents of our employees. Jamming sessions in the office have allowed them to pursue their passions outside of work, while still being at work. We have these sessions often and this time for World Music Day, the team has created an original song about the brand."

Also Read | Jugjugg Jeeyo Actress Prajakta Koli Likes Packing a Punch With Her Outfits, See Pics!.

Hiver is a Gmail-based customer service solution that helps teams across the organisation collaborate on shared inboxes like services@, orders@, support@. It's the most frictionless, natural way for teams to handle customer email communication as it works from Gmail. It helps teams collaborate better and make sure all queries are answered on time by the right people.

To know more, visit www.hiverhq.com.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)