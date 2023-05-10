New Delhi [India], May 10 (ANI/PNN): H&M India is delighted to introduce H&M HOME via the brand's revamped retail store in Select Citywalk, New Delhi offers a shopping experience that is inspirational, along with a wide assortment of fashion and interior styles. The introduction follows a successful nationwide online launch and offline launch at the Ambience Mall, Vasant Kunj, in the capital, in 2022.

Spread over 2730 square meters and designed with the latest interior trends, the store at Select Citywalk offers a modern, inspiring, and welcoming shopping experience featuring H&M's latest collections in fashion for Women, Men & Kids and H&M HOME. The new store opening is complemented by the much-awaited Mugler H&M designer collaboration collection, featuring womenswear, menswear and accessories launching on May 11, 2023.

Also Read | India-Made iPhones: Apple iPhone Maker Foxconn Buys Land Worth Whopping USD 37 Million in Bengaluru To Expand Production.

For H&M HOME, the collections include the latest interior trends ranging from high-quality bedlinen to clever storage and timeless dinnerware, starting at Rs 149. The store also presents H&M HOME's latest summer decor collection is designed for the outdoors and indoors - all encapsulated by energy, vibrancy, and joy. Additionally, H&M HOME has collaborated with the social initiative SNEH to craft a collection which features handmade details for your home, crafted by the women of project SNEH in Moradabad, India. Founded in 2019, SNEH gives women in the villages of Moradabad in India the opportunity to learn a craft -- a skill that makes it possible to gain financial independence and break out of inequality. For the H&M HOME collection, the women of SNEH have woven and braided vases, baskets, trays and lanterns from natural seagrass and rattan. Every piece in the collection is unique -- for the love of the craft.

"H&M began its journey in India in 2015 with the Select Citywalk store, and we are delighted to re-open with the introduction of H&M HOME. The store will offer a new, vibrant, and even more elevated fashion experience to our customers. We have seen incredible love for H&M HOME since its launch in India in 2022. Our aim is to continue offering the best in home and fashion with great quality at the best price in a sustainable way." said Yanira Ramirez, Country Sales Manager, H&M India.

Also Read | Today's IPL 2023 Match, May 10: Schedule, Current Points Table, Highlights of MI vs RCB Indian Premier League Match.

H&M India operates in 51 stores across 26 cities and is also present online on HM.com and Myntra.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) was founded in Sweden in 1947 and is quoted on Nasdaq Stockholm. H&M's business idea is to offer fashion and quality at the best price in a sustainable way.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)