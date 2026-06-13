Business News | Home Decor Expo Will Be Held at Jio World Convention Centre, BKC from June 13-15, 2026

Chirag Dinesh Mehta, President of the Association of Home Textile seen with Shantilal Shah, Chairman along with the exhibitors and visitors during the inauguration

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 13: The Home Decor Expo will be held from June 13 to 15, 2026, at the Jio World Convention Centre in BKC, Mumbai. It was inaugurated by lighting the lamp on June 13, 2026. The exhibition would feature 50 major stalls. Around 13,000 trade visitors were expected to attend this B2B (Business-to-Business) fair.

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Chirag Dinesh Mehta, President of the Association of Home Textile, informed that demand for home decor and furnishing products is currently very strong. The rapid pace of construction activities and the continuous increase in the number of new apartments have significantly given boost to demand for home decor products.

Shantilal Shah, Chairman of the Association of Home Textile, stated that the growth rate of the home decor industry remained highly encouraging. Renowned actress Amrita Rao has been the brand ambassador of the home decor industry.

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