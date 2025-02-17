BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 17: The Homegrown Festival 2025 is set to take over Mumbai this February, and it's going to be bigger and bolder than ever before. On February 22nd and 23rd, Richardson & Cruddas in Byculla will be transformed into a cultural and adventurous playground for a festival that celebrates the dynamic pulse of contemporary India, the community and creativity - across all interests.

Also Read | Kaithal Road Accident: 8 Students Injured As School Bus Falls Into Canal in Haryana (Watch Video).

The festival is the first-of-its-kind in India, bringing together homegrown, South Asian and global talent to celebrate contemporary Indian culture and identity. It's an adventurous playground of creativity and culture. Black & White joins as the official Sharing Partner, while Tata Motors, Royal Enfield, and Adidas step into curate unique brand experiences. Ensuring seamless travel for artists and attendees, Air India Express takes on the role of official Flight Partner. With over 7 key streams, including Music, Fireside Panels, Film, Fashion, Technology, Art & Design, Urban Sports and Street culture, the festival promises to be a whirlwind of immersive experiences.

The music lineup alone features over 2 stages and 20 artists from India and around the world, with headliner acts like Peter Cat Recording Co. performing for the first time in 2 years at a festival, Prabhdeep x Sickflip showing their one-of-its-kind music project, Yashraj, Tom VR, and Gigi FM.

Also Read | Kerala: Congress Takes Potshots at Shashi Tharoor for Praising Left Government.

Art & Design enthusiasts can immerse themselves in 6 curated exhibitions, featuring some of the most compelling voices in contemporary art. Santanu Hazarika presents "BLCK," his first solo art show at a festival. Acclaimed production designer Nimish Kotwal (with 350+ commercials to his name) unveils "Sinner," a larger-than-life installation. Renowned architect-designer Ronak Hingarh introduces "Deep Jyoti Stambh," a one-of-a-kind installation. A contemporary art exhibition showcases works by Namrata Kumar, Bhumika Mukherjee, and Vriddhi. A photography exhibition features contributions from Samrat Nagar, Indrajit Khambe, Kirti Narain, and Imdad Barbhuyan. A short film showcase, "Memories of a Project" by creators and emerging filmmakers like Shibani Mitra and Gorkey Patwal, adds a cinematic dimension to the experience. And an audiovisual project 'Where Stillness and Chaos Collide' by SO Lab | A collective that includes Sajid Shaikh, Owais Khan & Kartik Mishra (Colourblind Music). Homegrown Summit, brings together leading cultural and creative voices for 5 fireside chats and panel discussions spanning film, music, and homegrown brands.

Netflix Exclusive Panels:

1. "Architects of Black Warrant" - A deep dive into the series with creator & director, Vikramaditya Motwane, Anurag Thakur - starring cast, Ambieka Pandit - ep director, Ajay Jayanthi - Music Composer & Tanya Chhabra - editor.

2. "Women Behind Dabba Cartel" TV show by Excel Entertainment, featuring creator Shibani Dandekar and prolific cast, Jyothika, Sai Tamhankar, and Shalini Pandey, ahead of its Feb 28 release. Moderated by Rohini Ramnathan of Radio Nasha.

Spotlight on Filmmaking: Nag Ashwin - National Award-winning director of Mahanati and the highly anticipated Kalki 2898 AD & Arjun Varain Singh - Director of Kho Gaye Hain Hum Kahaan, discussing the evolving landscape of Indian cinema. Music panel: India's Global Sonic Shift "The New Soundscape" by Homegrown Music features: Raja Kumari - Grammy-nominated artist bringing Indian sounds to the global stage, Alokananda Dasgupta (Jubilee, Sacred Games) - Celebrated composer redefining Indian soundtracks Jubilee & Sacred Games. OAFF (Kabeer Kathpalia) - Producer behind the sound of Gehraiyaan and Kho Gaye Hum Kahan & Shivam Pandey - Global music executive (NYC), shaping careers of Pusha-T & the late Pop Smoke. Moderated by Peony Hirwani- Senior Editor, Rolling Stone. Building Brands in a Digital-First Age panel: A powerhouse panel featuring: Leeza Mangaldas - Educator & founder of Leezus, Bilal Jaleel - Director of WTF Studios, behind Nikhil Kamath's podcast, Sujata & Taniya Biswas - Co-founders of Suta, reimagining Indian sarees and Rahul Reddy - Founder of Subko Coffee, pioneering homegrown artisanal coffee culture.

Brace yourself for an adrenaline-fueled debut at the festival with India's first-ever night drifting experience in the heart of Mumbai with Bad Boi Drifts. Adding to the thrill, Germany's Ride Further Tour brings a 40x20FT ramp for an electrifying BMX & skate showcase, featuring Olympians, international pros, and India's top athletes. There's speed, stunts, and a whole lot of exhilaration.

Amplifying the festival's commitment to safety, creativity, and community, Homegrown Festival 2025 also brings to you the Royal Enfield- Helmets for India, a not-for-profit Artists' Collective dedicated towards changing mindsets regarding helmet safety and creating awareness for safe riding in India through culture and art.

The Brand Labs activation will showcase experiences from TATA Motors, ADIDAS, and Royal Enfield Social Mission. Meanwhile, in the retail space, #HGSUPPLY will feature leading culture-first brands like SUBKO, Comet Sneakers, Bombay Sweet Shop alongside a curated selection of emerging homegrown fashion and lifestyle brands including Chapter2Drip by Rhea Chakroborty, Coco Leni, Zabarvan, UnderRated Club, Projekt Street, Manaca, Koko Bongo, Sazo, Dap Drip Monkey, Princess Ri and more.

And that's not all! Homegrown Music Hunt spotlights next-gen women musicians, giving emerging talent the stage they deserve. We also see Homegrown x Feat-Artist launching a model hunt to discover a new face, challenging stereotypes and fostering an inclusive idea of beauty.

Sibling duo and Co-Founders of Homegrown, Varsha Patra and Varun Patra, shared, "Homegrown Festival is here to break traditional festival formats and represent the new Indian identity and contemporary culture - one that is fluid, evolving and far from binary. We're here to celebrate authenticity and push boundaries, providing a platform for the next generation of Indian and South Asian talent." Varun Patra adds, "Every year we aim to push the limits of what's possible in the world of creativity and culture. Homegrown Festival 2025 will be an exciting and diverse journey, where music, art, fashion, film, tech and fresh ideas come together in a truly unique way."

Don't miss the weekend everyone will be talking about. Grab your tickets now for Homegrown Festival 2025--two days of straight-up unforgettable vibes. More artists, KOLs and movers and shakers of modern-day India's culture scene to join in.

TICKETS: Phase 2 Rs. 1500 onwards (2-Day Pass) | Available exclusively on Skillbox

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)