Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 16 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Bangalore-based Homes Under Budget (HUB) has launched the "Budjust" series to make interior designing of rental homes even more affordable to everyone.

The "Budjust" series comes with an uncompromising promise of quality, commitment, transparency, and honesty.

Homes Under Budget has since its inception has created, designed, and made luxury interiors an affordable reality. With HUB, one can expect homeowners, renters and lease holders dream of having a beautiful home in the city of Bangalore, India.

HUB was started after the directors, Ranjith P Raj and Susmita Mondal realized the middle-class people in India are being taken for a ride when it comes to creating interiors for their dream homes. Be it a carpenter or an individual designer or decorator, affordability and timelines were always either a hit or a miss. Realising these continuous and never ending issue's that a customer goes through to design and decorate their dream home, the duo pledged themselves make HUB a reality and eliminate all the pain points for a customer.

"We have designed and created 250 homes since we started HUB. We shattered the very thought in our customer's mind that interior designing of a home is an expensive affair. Today, we offer the perfect go-to solutions by building factory made top quality modular interior designs at a purely affordable cost," said Ranjith P Raj, Founder & Director, HUB.

"My experience spread over years of working with leading builders and interior designing companies made me realise the unreliable timelines, incompetent finishing and no guarantee on the products which were a given. Customers felt cheated, especially when it came to manual carpentry works. This was not acceptable for us and we decided HUB is the right answer for their problems," said Susmita Mondal, Co-founder & CDO, HUB.

Under the HUB and "BudJust" models, there are absolutely no hidden costs. One gets what they pay for and within the agreed timelines. A promise of the lowest price, use of branded materials and "Made in the HUB factory" are some of the top selling features customers are happy to know and experience. Design wise, we provide 3D visualization, wide range of finishes, 50 days delivery, range of easy EMI options, a 5 years warranty and a dedicated customer service team too comes as a part of the package offerings," Ranjith added.

