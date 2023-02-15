New Delhi [India], February 15 (ANI/NewsReach): Homoeo Amigo, the most trusted network of homoeopathic clinics in Delhi-NCR and Kolkata, has exceeded Rs 10 lakhs in monthly revenue in the first month of 2023, highlighting the fact that homoeopathy is becoming more popular in India. The clinics chain has seen over 20,000 patients across its eight locations, with a daily footfall of around 100 people.

Commenting on the achievement, Karan Bhargava, Founder, Homoeo Amigo, said, " Our growing revenue is evidence that people are looking for an alternative and side-effect-free solution and Homoeopathy is at the forefront of this, providing Crores of people effective treatment. Since the pandemic, we have seen a gradual rise in the number of patients coming to see us, and an increasing number of people are switching from allopathy to homoeopathy. We presently have 8 centers throughout India, and this year we hope to build 20 more."

Homoeo Amigo has had a spike in its sales in the last six months due to the homoeopathic market's 25 per cent CAGR increase, and this year, it was finally able to surpass the Rs 10 lakh benchmark. The clinic's business model is founded on two key ideas: the idea of just-in-time delivery and the use of self-sustaining homoeopathy. When a clinic provides just-in-time delivery, it means that the medications are made available to the patients at their doorstep in the quickest possible time. In contrast, self-sustaining homoeopathy creates a system and behaviour of preventive healthcare among its users. This provides root cause treatment to the present ailments in the body and creates a strong immunity system.

"Because of our growing popularity, we have expanded the doorstep delivery of our medications. To fuel our growth this year, we are looking for strategic partners who will work with us to bring this traditional form of medicine to an increasing number of people. We also hope to expand into new markets and touch a million people by 2024." he added.

Homoeopathy is en route for historic expansion as a result of Prime Minister Narendra Modi informing the nation how much he benefited from it and dedicating a homoeopathy research center to the nation.

Following last year's success and the mission to spread the goodness of Homoeopathy- Homoeo Amigo is looking to partner to take their operations to Pan India and eventually at a global level.

